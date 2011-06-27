Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG® Black Series Consumer Reviews

JDB , 12/29/2007

This limited production car is truly a unique experience. The acceleration is impressive, but the handling is the vehicle's true standout. The individually adjustable coil-over suspension allows one to not only adjust the ride height, but also the compression and the rebound of the shocks to tailor the handling to your individual taste. The AMG Performance Studio really outdid themselves when the produced this wonderful example of their capabilities.