Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love My CLK!
My 2007 Benz CLK 350 has been an awesome car! Very dependable and reliable! No complaints here! Well, maybe wish it had a bigger back seat....then I guess I should have bought a 4 door sedan then! No! I am very happy and highly recommend the CLK! I have seen many negative remarks about this car but if you research all cars no matter the brand you will find flaws and defects with all makes and models including the BMW brand etc. Also, the Mercedes is so much cheaper to maintain than the Beamer, I know first hand experience! :) on this one!
Wonderfully Powerful 550!!
Bought a certified CLK550 Coupe with all the options a few months ago. Absolutely love the car, great power, decent handling and nice interior. Came from an 01 Corvette and the CLK550 is every bit its equal in power. Handling is a little on the softer side but much easier to live with every day. Drove '06 M3 and '08 335 before choosing the CLK. Basically went on features and power the BMW's could hold up. 335 might have a little more speed here at altitude (CO - 6000') due to the turbos; but overall like the CLK much better and am very happy with my choice.
CLK 550 Barn Burner
My experience is only 1 month old, but if my initial response is any indication of the future, this is one fantastic vehicle. I have owned over 80 cars in a lifetime of ownership from BMW and Jag to Corvettes, Porsche etc.. My CLK 550 is one of, if not the best of the bunch out of the box! Very fast and very smooth. Handles incredibly well under all but ice and snow for which I have no experience whatsoever. It will stay in the garage for sure during these periods! Fit and finish is everything one can expect from a $60K vehicle.
CLK350 Buyers Beware !!
Recently purchased a certified pre owned (cpo) 2007 CLK350 Coupe; gem of a car but since found out it has one EXPENSIVE FLAW ! Various Mercedes Benz models built between 2005 and 2008 have a defective balance shaft and/or balance shaft sprocket. It's a defect in the metal part which wears prematurely. To replace and repair, it in the CLK models with the 350 (272) engine, it requires removal of the engine!! The dealer knew this problem exists and didn't tell me before I made the purchase. I bought this car in good faith that it would last me many years, now I found out it will likely need an engine tear-down before it hits 100K miles, maybe closer to 60K. Shameful.
They stopped thinking.
My chief complaint of this car is it has no locking glove compartment. For God's sake Kia's have locking glove compartments. How do you turn your vehicle over to a valet? Presumably a Mercedes would likely visit valet parking more often than most? Add to that, access to the rear seats comes from lifting and pulling forward the rear seat. Cars half its price have electric motors that do it. Its like driving an old Euro taxi. Build quality, first year, 3rd brakelight lens cover fell out when trunk closed, whining belt pulley,seatbelt not retracting correctly. Wife's '06 E series needed new tranny first 3 months of owning. Not your daddys Benz.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner