Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
What they didn't tell me
Car provides a good ride. The interior is comfortable but was not told that when it rains water get inside the car because there is no run-off or drainage system. After each rain, I must take a cloth and wipe the running board and the area under the doors and the sides, inside the car. $50K is a lot of money to spend for one to have to wipe the water out of the inside of the car each time it rains. When questioned was told "it is a design flaw" caused by the way the windows open and then close to seal for air tightness. Didn't they know about the "flaw"?
Exciting
The CLK350 is sporty and elegant. What a joy to drive. No need to worry about speed or safety, the car has both. Plenty of truck space and seats four comfortably. On top of all the wonderful features you get professional service support. Thanks for the awesome experience and ride.
Love At First Sight
Well, OK, since I could not swing the 1970 280 SL of my dreams, since it would be very impractical in South Florida, I opted for the '06 Mercedes CLK-350 coupe. Oh yes, it's a sweet ride, and I jump out of bed every morning and look forward to the pleasure of driving this little jewel to work. I chose black with an ivory interior. My last CLK was a 320 and it was in a gorgeous pewter color, but I did have some electrical probs with it. So far this '06 CLK350 has been a dream. It is a work of art, and when you get behind the wheel you feel like you've arrived with all the leather, polished burlwood, and the slightly retro design of the dash and fittings. Yes, it's my baby.
Love the Car
Turned in my Lexus GS300 March '06. I started shopping in feb for new car to lease. Lexus gave me high priced lease prices and this would have been my 3rd GS. So went to Mercedes and leased 2006 CLK350. Obsidian black-light tan inside. Have Sirius, lighting package, prem package, heated seats and navigation. Love the car. No problems except had to wait 1 month for Sirius. And the car cost me less than the Lexus. The car turns heads. Love driving the car, Much better than the 2003 GS300. The best time of day is driving to and from work.
From One Black Beauty to Another
With a child in college, I'd planned to drive my '97 Lexus ES300 until it died. Sure, it was a bit long in the tooth, but it worked just fine. Until it died. Suddenly. Irrevocably. In my neck of the woods, Lexus rules; Beemers are well-represented, too. I was loyal to Lexus, but in my heart of hearts, I wanted an MBz. A good friend and private dealer found my new baby. At first sight, it was so beautiful, I was afraid to drive it. It was too fancy, too ostentatious, too TOO. Took about a week to get over it. I am in love. Smitten. Besotted to the point of purchasing a custom cover to minimize sun damage (blk ext, no tinted windows, hot sun, all that leather). Co-workers tease, but that's OK!
