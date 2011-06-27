Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

What they didn't tell me Eddie Huggins , 11/30/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Car provides a good ride. The interior is comfortable but was not told that when it rains water get inside the car because there is no run-off or drainage system. After each rain, I must take a cloth and wipe the running board and the area under the doors and the sides, inside the car. $50K is a lot of money to spend for one to have to wipe the water out of the inside of the car each time it rains. When questioned was told "it is a design flaw" caused by the way the windows open and then close to seal for air tightness. Didn't they know about the "flaw"? Report Abuse

Exciting jim , 07/24/2010 17 of 19 people found this review helpful The CLK350 is sporty and elegant. What a joy to drive. No need to worry about speed or safety, the car has both. Plenty of truck space and seats four comfortably. On top of all the wonderful features you get professional service support. Thanks for the awesome experience and ride.

Love At First Sight Dean Farris , 05/29/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Well, OK, since I could not swing the 1970 280 SL of my dreams, since it would be very impractical in South Florida, I opted for the '06 Mercedes CLK-350 coupe. Oh yes, it's a sweet ride, and I jump out of bed every morning and look forward to the pleasure of driving this little jewel to work. I chose black with an ivory interior. My last CLK was a 320 and it was in a gorgeous pewter color, but I did have some electrical probs with it. So far this '06 CLK350 has been a dream. It is a work of art, and when you get behind the wheel you feel like you've arrived with all the leather, polished burlwood, and the slightly retro design of the dash and fittings. Yes, it's my baby.

Love the Car Charles , 03/29/2006 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Turned in my Lexus GS300 March '06. I started shopping in feb for new car to lease. Lexus gave me high priced lease prices and this would have been my 3rd GS. So went to Mercedes and leased 2006 CLK350. Obsidian black-light tan inside. Have Sirius, lighting package, prem package, heated seats and navigation. Love the car. No problems except had to wait 1 month for Sirius. And the car cost me less than the Lexus. The car turns heads. Love driving the car, Much better than the 2003 GS300. The best time of day is driving to and from work.