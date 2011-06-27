Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
FIVE YEARS AND HAPPY
Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap.
Sobering Realization
After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy.
Love My CLK
I love my CLK500 convertible. It is drop dead good looking, very comfortable, handles wonderfully and has superb power. The interior is gorgeous, with stone colored leather, and the instrument panel is easy to read. The stereo sounds great and the top retracts quickly and is completely out of view. The cabin noise is far less than any of the four convertibles I have owned and is, in fact, lower than many sedans.
Wife's car
As the title explains, this is my wife's car, I drive a 4-Runner. With a totally un-biased account, I can honestly say this car is too narrow for my 6' 215 lbs. frame. The seats aren't very comfortable, No lumbard support/ adjustment. The controls/ navigation are difficult to master and as mentioned in previous ratings, one cup holder. Now with all that said, I do have to compliment it's mechanical refinement. I mean The Germans are leaps and bounds ahead of us in the automobile industry. I don't have to change the oil for 13,000 miles! We debate over 3 to 5000? The 5 ltr. engine is mated to a 7-spd A/T. for a flawless performance. Man, I wish it were wider...or I was smaller.
Tires leaking air - AMG wheels
First I would like to say that I love this vehicle. However, I am having one tremendous problem. My tires are leaking air randomly, about every 2 to 3 weeks, to the point of being flat. I replaced the tires 18 months ago but I am still having this problem even more often. I've taken the car to the tire dealer at least half a dozen times and he has sealed the rims but told me the chrome on the AMG rims is bubbling inside the bead rim and is causing the leaks. I don't know if he is just trying to sell me new rims or what the deal is. Anyone else having this problem?
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner