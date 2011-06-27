  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

FIVE YEARS AND HAPPY

FIVE YEARS OF FUN, 03/25/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap.

Sobering Realization

bizzybee81, 04/01/2013
41 of 46 people found this review helpful

After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy.

Love My CLK

wwc6980, 05/12/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love my CLK500 convertible. It is drop dead good looking, very comfortable, handles wonderfully and has superb power. The interior is gorgeous, with stone colored leather, and the instrument panel is easy to read. The stereo sounds great and the top retracts quickly and is completely out of view. The cabin noise is far less than any of the four convertibles I have owned and is, in fact, lower than many sedans.

Wife's car

JustOK, 03/22/2007
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

As the title explains, this is my wife's car, I drive a 4-Runner. With a totally un-biased account, I can honestly say this car is too narrow for my 6' 215 lbs. frame. The seats aren't very comfortable, No lumbard support/ adjustment. The controls/ navigation are difficult to master and as mentioned in previous ratings, one cup holder. Now with all that said, I do have to compliment it's mechanical refinement. I mean The Germans are leaps and bounds ahead of us in the automobile industry. I don't have to change the oil for 13,000 miles! We debate over 3 to 5000? The 5 ltr. engine is mated to a 7-spd A/T. for a flawless performance. Man, I wish it were wider...or I was smaller.

Tires leaking air - AMG wheels

MaryF, 10/17/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

First I would like to say that I love this vehicle. However, I am having one tremendous problem. My tires are leaking air randomly, about every 2 to 3 weeks, to the point of being flat. I replaced the tires 18 months ago but I am still having this problem even more often. I've taken the car to the tire dealer at least half a dozen times and he has sealed the rims but told me the chrome on the AMG rims is bubbling inside the bead rim and is causing the leaks. I don't know if he is just trying to sell me new rims or what the deal is. Anyone else having this problem?

