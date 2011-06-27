Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

FIVE YEARS AND HAPPY FIVE YEARS OF FUN , 03/25/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car in December 2004 for my wife and we have enjoyed the car a lot. The car has been pretty good as far as problems. If I were thinking of buying a used one I would check the service record of the car and if it did not have a problem history, I would buy one. I have found in driving Mercedes Benz it really depends on if you get one that is made good or one that is a lemon. I have had both in my 30 years of Mercedes. They are very expensive cars to buy and to maintain but style and good looks and the Mercedes emblem never have come cheap. Report Abuse

Sobering Realization bizzybee81 , 04/01/2013 41 of 46 people found this review helpful After 5 years of ownership, having purchased new, once my extended warranty (5 yr, 100k miles) ended, the sobering realization that major repairs costing more than the car is worth was a wake-up call. I'm being told by the dealer and MBUSA that the 7-speed transmission and torque convertor has to be replaced at a cost of $7k. With just barely over 130k miles, this first generation tranny is now defunct. It turns out it was a sealed transmission with no prescribed maintenance schedule to prevent problems. I'm told metal seems to be floating around and it has to be replaced -- at full cost to me! What OEM does that?? Add to that another $8k in other repairs, and $15k!! Last MB I'll ever buy. Report Abuse

Love My CLK wwc6980 , 05/12/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my CLK500 convertible. It is drop dead good looking, very comfortable, handles wonderfully and has superb power. The interior is gorgeous, with stone colored leather, and the instrument panel is easy to read. The stereo sounds great and the top retracts quickly and is completely out of view. The cabin noise is far less than any of the four convertibles I have owned and is, in fact, lower than many sedans. Report Abuse

Wife's car JustOK , 03/22/2007 7 of 8 people found this review helpful As the title explains, this is my wife's car, I drive a 4-Runner. With a totally un-biased account, I can honestly say this car is too narrow for my 6' 215 lbs. frame. The seats aren't very comfortable, No lumbard support/ adjustment. The controls/ navigation are difficult to master and as mentioned in previous ratings, one cup holder. Now with all that said, I do have to compliment it's mechanical refinement. I mean The Germans are leaps and bounds ahead of us in the automobile industry. I don't have to change the oil for 13,000 miles! We debate over 3 to 5000? The 5 ltr. engine is mated to a 7-spd A/T. for a flawless performance. Man, I wish it were wider...or I was smaller. Report Abuse