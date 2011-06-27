Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|23
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|20/29 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|229.6/328.0 mi.
|328.0/475.6 mi.
|278.8/377.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|23
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Torque
|376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|192 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|1.8 l
|2.6 l
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5750 rpm
|189 hp @ 5800 rpm
|168 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|16
|18
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Inline 4
|V6
|Valve timing
|no
|Variable
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|320 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|13 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|no
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|4 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|33 in.
|33 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Front track
|59.3 in.
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.2 cu.ft.
|12.2 cu.ft.
|12.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|181.8 in.
|178.2 in.
|178.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3540 lbs.
|3250 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.2 cu.ft.
|12.2 cu.ft.
|12.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.27 cd.
|.27 cd.
|.27 cd.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|Width
|68.0 in.
|68 in.
|68 in.
|Rear track
|58.0 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|no
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|245/35R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|245/40R Z tires
|no
|yes
|no
|205/55R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
