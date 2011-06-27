  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2005 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
See C-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,250
See C-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,850
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 4V6
Combined MPG162319
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg20/29 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.6/328.0 mi.328.0/475.6 mi.278.8/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG162319
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm192 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l1.8 l2.6 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5750 rpm189 hp @ 5800 rpm168 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Valves241618
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8Inline 4V6
Valve timingnoVariableno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesnono
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
320 watts stereo outputyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
13 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesno
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
first aid kityesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesnono
Rear floor matsyesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesnono
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesnono
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
alloy trim on center consolenoyesno
wood trim on center consolenonoyes
wood trim on doorsnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
4 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33 in.33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Front track59.3 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.
Length181.8 in.178.2 in.178.2 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.3250 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd..27 cd..27 cd.
Height55.6 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width68.0 in.68 in.68 in.
Rear track58.0 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Ground clearanceno6.3 in.6.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ash
  • Ash
  • Black
  • Royal Blue
  • Ash
  • Black
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
inside mounted spare tireyesnono
245/35R Z tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
245/40R Z tiresnoyesno
205/55R H tiresnonoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Starting MSRP
$33,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See C-Class InventorySee C-Class InventorySee C-Class Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles