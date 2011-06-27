Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,429
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,147
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,581
|$1,887
|Rough
|$643
|$1,015
|$1,209
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,314
|$2,043
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,806
|$2,160
|Average
|$849
|$1,330
|$1,589
|Rough
|$538
|$854
|$1,018