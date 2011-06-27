Estimated values
2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,229
|$35,905
|$39,493
|Clean
|$29,201
|$33,605
|$36,819
|Average
|$25,147
|$29,005
|$31,472
|Rough
|$21,092
|$24,404
|$26,126
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Panamera S 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,326
|$27,799
|$31,126
|Clean
|$21,811
|$26,018
|$29,019
|Average
|$18,783
|$22,456
|$24,805
|Rough
|$15,754
|$18,894
|$20,591
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Panamera 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,688
|$28,161
|$31,495
|Clean
|$22,150
|$26,357
|$29,363
|Average
|$19,075
|$22,749
|$25,099
|Rough
|$15,999
|$19,140
|$20,835