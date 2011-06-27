  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pleased! Very!

Storm, 06/23/2010
My first Benz but I would say I couldn't be happier with the car. It's been 10 years since I purchased it and I have been very blessed. No major issues ~ mainly minor wear and tear.

Great car

Walter Paiz, 12/28/2015
C230 4dr Sedan
This c230 has been a great car. We are looking for a 3rd car right now and we are staying with the Mercedes brand. Looking for an SUV ML320. Once we purchase the ML320 the little c230 will go to my daughter who just got her license. I trust this car so much that I want my daughter to be safe on the road as well as a very reliable car. Yes the repairs are not cheap but they do not come that ofter. I would put a word of caution when purchasing a c230 kompressor make sure that the variable timing module has been replaced, it is something that the c230 kompressor are known for having issues with. This repaired cost us 1,800.00 it was expensive but after that the car has been great.

loving what I drive

me, 02/21/2017
C280 4dr Sedan
I am the owner of a 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 280 White car I love my vehicle I love driving it everyday makes me feel good the only thing you should know about these cars is you don't have the money to keep it maintained well you should not get it because you are high maintenance cars if something should go wrong with it it'll cost you a pretty penny but nothing really goes wrong with it for a long while a little goes a long way

So Far So Good

Sam, 07/23/2010
In 2010, I paid $3,005 for my 2000 C280. It drives like a dream and my last car was a Lexus LS400, so I know smooth. The small dealer slapped a sloppy paint job on the damaged left side, even stuck a screw through the left bumper to hold in place. Anyway, paint job was bad enough to drop the price well below blue book (~$6,300). Also, airbag lights are on, so what. That's fine with me, because my pre-purchase inspection gave the engine an A-Plus! I'll get a better paint job and maybe fix that SRS (airbag) light later. In the meantime, it drives like a fine luxury automobile should drive, like silk. Do I miss my Lexus? Nope! I keep asking my wife, Is this car too good to be true?

Car of a lifetime

vinman, 05/12/2010
I wanted a Benz since I was 6. Now 50 I just got my first! Scale of 1 to 10 this car is a 12.5 we love it yes it has its quirks but all cars to. Fast super comfy handles like a dream solid as a rock. Gotta admit the Germans build the best production cars in the world. Being a mechanic and owner of numerous Ford Chevy, Chrysler and the lot . I gotta hand it to them this car is hot . I only paid 8000 dollars for it. It has 87,000 miles on it. I expect it will run forever. Tk you mr Benz we are very happy with it.

