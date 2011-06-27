Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,264
|$1,618
|Clean
|$539
|$1,116
|$1,429
|Average
|$392
|$819
|$1,050
|Rough
|$245
|$522
|$671
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,291
|$1,618
|Clean
|$606
|$1,140
|$1,429
|Average
|$441
|$836
|$1,050
|Rough
|$276
|$533
|$671