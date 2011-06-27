  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2014 Audi R8
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Audi R8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,630$66,178$70,864
Clean$59,036$63,432$67,765
Average$53,847$57,939$61,569
Rough$48,658$52,447$55,372
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,797$67,225$69,138
Clean$63,027$64,435$66,115
Average$57,488$58,856$60,070
Rough$51,948$53,276$54,024
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,626$58,592$60,903
Clean$54,243$56,160$58,240
Average$49,475$51,297$52,914
Rough$44,707$46,435$47,589
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,104$70,820$74,810
Clean$64,279$67,881$71,539
Average$58,629$62,004$64,997
Rough$52,979$56,126$58,455
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,628$73,341$77,352
Clean$66,697$70,298$73,970
Average$60,835$64,211$67,206
Rough$54,972$58,124$60,442
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$78,267$90,678$102,610
Clean$74,972$86,915$98,123
Average$68,383$79,389$89,151
Rough$61,793$71,863$80,178
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,866$73,993$83,729
Clean$61,178$70,922$80,068
Average$55,800$64,781$72,746
Rough$50,423$58,640$65,425
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,536$75,907$82,311
Clean$66,609$72,757$78,712
Average$60,754$66,457$71,515
Rough$54,899$60,157$64,317
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,241$73,269$82,910
Clean$60,579$70,228$79,285
Average$55,254$64,147$72,035
Rough$49,930$58,066$64,784
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,976$47,473$53,720
Clean$39,251$45,503$51,371
Average$35,801$41,563$46,674
Rough$32,351$37,623$41,976
Sell my 2014 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Audi R8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,503 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi R8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,503 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Audi R8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,503 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Audi R8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Audi R8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Audi R8 ranges from $32,351 to $53,720, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Audi R8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.