Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,630
|$66,178
|$70,864
|Clean
|$59,036
|$63,432
|$67,765
|Average
|$53,847
|$57,939
|$61,569
|Rough
|$48,658
|$52,447
|$55,372
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,797
|$67,225
|$69,138
|Clean
|$63,027
|$64,435
|$66,115
|Average
|$57,488
|$58,856
|$60,070
|Rough
|$51,948
|$53,276
|$54,024
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,626
|$58,592
|$60,903
|Clean
|$54,243
|$56,160
|$58,240
|Average
|$49,475
|$51,297
|$52,914
|Rough
|$44,707
|$46,435
|$47,589
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,104
|$70,820
|$74,810
|Clean
|$64,279
|$67,881
|$71,539
|Average
|$58,629
|$62,004
|$64,997
|Rough
|$52,979
|$56,126
|$58,455
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,628
|$73,341
|$77,352
|Clean
|$66,697
|$70,298
|$73,970
|Average
|$60,835
|$64,211
|$67,206
|Rough
|$54,972
|$58,124
|$60,442
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$78,267
|$90,678
|$102,610
|Clean
|$74,972
|$86,915
|$98,123
|Average
|$68,383
|$79,389
|$89,151
|Rough
|$61,793
|$71,863
|$80,178
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,866
|$73,993
|$83,729
|Clean
|$61,178
|$70,922
|$80,068
|Average
|$55,800
|$64,781
|$72,746
|Rough
|$50,423
|$58,640
|$65,425
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,536
|$75,907
|$82,311
|Clean
|$66,609
|$72,757
|$78,712
|Average
|$60,754
|$66,457
|$71,515
|Rough
|$54,899
|$60,157
|$64,317
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,241
|$73,269
|$82,910
|Clean
|$60,579
|$70,228
|$79,285
|Average
|$55,254
|$64,147
|$72,035
|Rough
|$49,930
|$58,066
|$64,784
Estimated values
2014 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,976
|$47,473
|$53,720
|Clean
|$39,251
|$45,503
|$51,371
|Average
|$35,801
|$41,563
|$46,674
|Rough
|$32,351
|$37,623
|$41,976