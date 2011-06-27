Used 2005 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews

Love this SUV seemmons , 11/02/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I love, love, love this car. My tribute currently has 89,000 mi. It's everything a small SUV should be. In the V6 with 4wd, it's powerful quick. I spend 2hrs in mine daily, both highway and dirt roads, and it's just as stable on the mud as it is on pavement. I'm getting around 25mpg. On our first big snow, I hit 4WD, and drove this thing through the mud and 16" of snow up a hill without so much as slip. It's much more stable than I feel the Jeeps are, and when test driving, blew away even the Escape. Mine also has an enormous sunroof, stylish leather and idiot-proof 6 CD changer. There also isn't a dog, a ladder or power tool my hubby and I can't fit in it. Report Abuse

Nice but too many issues mitc1109 , 05/20/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought it new off the lot in 2005. Got a great deal so I can't complain all that much. However, I have never been able to keep rotors on it. Have had them replaced three times!! When stopping, the vibrations are ridiculous! Props to the dealership though who has replaced the rotors every time under warranty. Just a hassle. Gas mileage is not great but it's pretty good in the New England snow for a FWD vehicle. I still like it a lot better than the Ford Escape (someone else in my family has one of those). Fun to drive and the 6 cylinder has some good pickup.

Mostly a great car zel1 , 05/14/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We have put 164,000 miles on our Tribute, including many long highway trips and back woods driving on two-tracks in the UP of Michigan. We required a new (rebuilt Ford) transmission at 94,000 miles, which possibly can be attributed to driving with cupped tires that probably vibrated it to pieces. Mileage is so-so, up to about 21.5 on the highway (we are usually pretty heavily loaded on trips). A/C, defroster, heater have always given some problems, but still work OK. Never burned a drop of oil, and still has good power on the highway. Hoping to make 250,000 miles.

310,000 mi no sign of stopping! Larry , 08/01/2016 s Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 305,000 miles on it at a habitat for humanity store(thrift). only had to have the front main seal replaced and the serpentine belt $150.about 2 weeks after i got it.No problems since.going strong.A little over a year later,322,500 miles and prepping for a trip to Mi.no problems to report except the sun roof leaks like a sieve.8/7/2019 347,000 miles.planning our 3rd trip to michigan from florida with this mazda built by FORD.yes I would recommend this vehicle. i siliconed the sunroof shut,no more leaks!