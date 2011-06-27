Used 2002 Mazda Tribute SUV Consumer Reviews
best car ive ever owned
got it in 2002 brand new, drive it everyday since now 100k miles...NOT ONE PROBLEM! the only thing thats been replaced is the battery. This thing can fly never expected it to be so fast. The steering is a little too tight but over all best car ive ever owned.
Reliable and good looking
We bought our Tribute LX used with 106,000 miles on it and haven't had any problems at all! We are now at 125,000, and took it on a road trip from CA to UT. This past week was very rainy and my husband went crashing through all the deep puddles and the #3 spark plug got wet, causing a misfire. However, after a day or so it dried up and ran normal again. It has plenty on room in the backseat for 2 carseats, with more than enough cargo space for our double-stroller. I love my "Mazzy" and would recommend it to anyone.
Loyal Long-Term Friend
Purchased new as my wife's commuter and weekend driver. Living in Maine with grandchildren in Vermont, we learned quickly that it is terrific in the snow. Problem areas: front suspension work needed at 45,000 and new front axles due to rusted tone rings (part of ABS system) at 55,000. The torque converter stutters occasionally when downshifting, but otherwise the engine/drive train work seamlessly and after 8 years it still drives like new.
Mazda Tribute at its finest
I had my Mazda Tribute Lx V6 2002 for 14 years. I do my own maintenance on it. I change my motor oil every 5000 miles. I use a high capacity oil and gas filter and I use synthetic or high mileage 5w-20. I change my belts and replace my spark plugs. I replace the manifold gaskets. I like my cars because I bring the 24v V6 200Hp to bear against peole who underestimate its power. Every 6 to 8 years, the alternator goes out. I just replace it and go on with it. The truth is that all cars have issues. Some issues are caused by the owner's igorance of components of the car and mechanics not tightening components.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Mean Machine
I absolutely love my 2002 Mazda Tribute! It is a good reliable car and is fun to drive. I've taken it through some pretty bad roads..and even off the roads! and it has always handled great, what an aggressive machine! :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tribute
Related Used 2002 Mazda Tribute SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner