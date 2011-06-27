Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Consumer Reviews
Owned 2 years 70k miles.
I have owned my 2005 Mazda RX-8 for two years now and it is currently at 70k miles, I must say the car is an eye catcher, and very fun to drive if you don't mind a slight hesitation in acceleration! On the other hand, with the higher mileage it is falling apart, it seems everytime I go down the road I end up putting it in the shop before the week is over! First it needed plugs, but because one fouled it killed my coils, which killed my air injection....then the idle pulley failed and snapped a belt, which snapped another belt immediately after, tail lights full of water... the list goes on, all in all they are fun til they start their downhill march, then get rid of it!!
My new Go-Cart.
This roadster is the real deal. Forget about torque, 20 mph around a turn faster than a Vette. Ya baby! It is one solid automobile. Check the oil, join a club for the premium cause you will need 'em. I get 17 mpg in city driving - 22 highway with no a/c at 75 mph. I wish I could efford another 40th Aniv. Ed. to put in a garage on blocks cause I am gonna enjoy this one till it be dead. I have had for over 3 weeks and put on 1000 miles and put in 52 gallons of 93 octane and 1/2 quart of 5w/20.
40th Anniversary 6 speed
Just bought this 2 weeks ago and have already put 1200km on it. The car is absolutely beautiful and amazing to drive. Handling is better than anything I have ever experienced and it has some get up and go once you hit the power band... all I can say is wow, thank you Mazda for this amazing car.
Beep at 9k
I've had my 2004 GT MT, putting 18k miles the 1st year, and about 3k a year since. I love it. It's nimble, quick in the power band, very responsive, hugs corners like a bear, shifts like butter, plenty of space for 4 regular size adults. Acceleration from 40 to 140 is quick in the power band and the shifter is faultless. Have not had 1 mechanical failure and I used to drive it hard. Windows down and sunroof up driving provides little wind disruption inside (although also prevents a good breeze in S Florida Temps). The stereo is excellent with good features and good sound production. The weight distribution and tossability of the car excels compared to any other vehicle costing less than 50k.
