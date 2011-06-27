  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2008 Mazda RX-8
  5. Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 RX-8
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a review
See all RX-8s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,369 - $7,503
Used RX-8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Owned 2 years 70k miles.

tyoung85, 04/13/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2005 Mazda RX-8 for two years now and it is currently at 70k miles, I must say the car is an eye catcher, and very fun to drive if you don't mind a slight hesitation in acceleration! On the other hand, with the higher mileage it is falling apart, it seems everytime I go down the road I end up putting it in the shop before the week is over! First it needed plugs, but because one fouled it killed my coils, which killed my air injection....then the idle pulley failed and snapped a belt, which snapped another belt immediately after, tail lights full of water... the list goes on, all in all they are fun til they start their downhill march, then get rid of it!!

Report Abuse

My new Go-Cart.

ZewmZewm, 02/15/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This roadster is the real deal. Forget about torque, 20 mph around a turn faster than a Vette. Ya baby! It is one solid automobile. Check the oil, join a club for the premium cause you will need 'em. I get 17 mpg in city driving - 22 highway with no a/c at 75 mph. I wish I could efford another 40th Aniv. Ed. to put in a garage on blocks cause I am gonna enjoy this one till it be dead. I have had for over 3 weeks and put on 1000 miles and put in 52 gallons of 93 octane and 1/2 quart of 5w/20.

Report Abuse

40th Anniversary 6 speed

Dartul, 11/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just bought this 2 weeks ago and have already put 1200km on it. The car is absolutely beautiful and amazing to drive. Handling is better than anything I have ever experienced and it has some get up and go once you hit the power band... all I can say is wow, thank you Mazda for this amazing car.

Report Abuse

Beep at 9k

L8R, 01/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2004 GT MT, putting 18k miles the 1st year, and about 3k a year since. I love it. It's nimble, quick in the power band, very responsive, hugs corners like a bear, shifts like butter, plenty of space for 4 regular size adults. Acceleration from 40 to 140 is quick in the power band and the shifter is faultless. Have not had 1 mechanical failure and I used to drive it hard. Windows down and sunroof up driving provides little wind disruption inside (although also prevents a good breeze in S Florida Temps). The stereo is excellent with good features and good sound production. The weight distribution and tossability of the car excels compared to any other vehicle costing less than 50k.

Report Abuse

Light and Fast

Beverly M, 05/07/2016
Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Gas Mileage is not great

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RX-8s for sale

Related Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles