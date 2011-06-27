  1. Home
Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 RX-8
4.5
184 reviews
Need To Know!

RotorHead613, 03/17/2010
65 of 66 people found this review helpful

Rx-8's are good/great cars but few people know how to take care of them. They are amazing for handling and they are engineering marvels when it comes to the motor. The problem is most people who buy them, do it for the looks not the motor. Rotary is an amazing thing. YOU CANNOT BABY IT! When you buy a car do some research. Understand what your driving and what you need to do. rotary has a different oiling system and it requires the motor to be run at high rpm to keep it well oiled. I own a R1 93 RX-7 and My Rx-8 i know how to take care of them and if u listen to these words you wont have an issue. Check the oil every 750-1000 miles to make sure its full.

Awesome car for Rotary lovers!

Cam Smith, 08/07/2015
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

This is a really great car, don't let negative reviews sway you as most of the negative reviews are from people who don't want to put in the extra time and care in maintenance. To truly appreciate this amazing vehicle, you need to have a decent understanding of the Wankel rotary engine. It's a super high revving engine due to its design (Redlines at 9000 RPMs). It's owners must love it enough to regularly check the fluids and conduct basic maintenance. The RX-8 will treat you awesome as long as you treat it awesome. The only thing I would recommend is that a perspective owner has the time and funds for keeping it maintained. If you drive it hard and keep the RPM's high, the engine will last a long, long time without carbon build-up. Just take the time to learn about it. I love driving mine! I bought mine as a project car and I have it almost all brand new now. I put a newly rebuilt engine in so the new engine only has 4,184 miles on it, although the odometer still has 172,824 on it. This car handles amazingly and accelerates like crazy once you pass 5k Rpms. The sound of a rotary engine is unlike anything. Another great thing is that they are highly customizable with wonderful support through online forums, clubs, and rotary fanatics. I'll never get rid of mine, no matter what the cost over my lifetime. I have never driven anything as fun as the RX-8, and I've been around a long time.

Still crazy after all these years

rockschwag, 04/19/2015
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Can't believe the reviews I read about quality; this sports car has easily been the most reliable car I've ever had. After being left on the side of the road by mustangs and Camaros in the past, as a 6'4" guy I couldn't even fit in the new versions. So I tried this Japanese sports car after my AWD GSX blew, and I fit in it like a glove. You won't find many for sale, but that's how you know its good, and you should grab one before they disappear (like the RX-7). I got a fully loaded sport version in winning blue metallic with the spoiler and trim, and there isn't another one like it within 1000 miles. This is a special car.

Love my 2005 rx8

Me, 03/06/2016
Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love my car black on black 6 speed manual trans. Absolute blast to drive just as long the roads are dry. Its a rotary so checking the oil frequently and letting it warm up for a little bit in cold weather is a must and dont start it up and shut it right off cold and your fine. I was very lucky when i bought this car used because the owner took great care of it. Been having issues finding a passenger fender but its cosmetic stuff.

2nd To NONE

2rx8, 09/19/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

My first RX8 was totaled in an accident (hit by red light run side driver door impact). Fire/EMT said side airbag saved serious head injury if not my life. When seeking replacement car I didn't hesitate to get another RX8. I've not been disappointed in the past 6 years and don't want to part with my RX8. Previously had RX7 and had problems with restart on cold engine, but never with my 2005. The only thing I've had to replace is the battery and tires. Love this car! And I have a Viper so I have real comparative performance. Not that the RX8 is anywhere near a Viper, but when I don't drive the Viper I don't at all mind my RX8.

Research Similar Vehicles