Used 1990 Mazda RX-7 Convertible Consumer Reviews
RX7 Convertible Experiences
I have owned Rotarys on and off since 1978. From the RX2 through several RX7s. My convertible has an aftermarket turbo on it and it not only the most fun car I have ever owned, but also one of the most reliable. If you take care of a Rotary, it will last well over 200k miles. Although gas mileage is not that great, you save in rebuilds and repairs on the car.
Don't Buy One!!
I bought mine with 90 thousand miles which is quite low for that old of a car. I did a bunch of work on it. New brakes, shocks, which are insanely expensive to put in as they had to tear the rear of the car apart to install them. Parts were crazy, I have BMW and parts are half what I paid for Mazda parts. In the winter when I moved to Portland from Ca. I had a hard time starting it. 10 mechanics later the compression was low on one of the rotors. Car had 129 thousand miles, been babied from day frequent oil changes, etc. Needed a new engine. It was fun to drive when it worked but why do these cars have fans, the engines always burn out and people still love them. I am over it.
One man's opinion on my RX7 after 12 yrs
This car gets attention wherever it goes. Awesome styling, sleek body design that's timeless. A real thrill to drive on country roads with the cd cranked. Handles like it's on rails, responsive and cool sounding rotary engine. Top notch stereo/am/fm/tape/cd by Pioneer. Headrest speakers, plus four more give great sounds. Couldn't ask for a car to do more. Leather interior, great power top with T-top option. Paint looks as good as new. Has California hitch for pulling small boat, trailer. Am looking forward to driving the RX8 coming out this year.
awsome car
i have a convert, the targa top is awsome. the rotary motor in the car is the best thing to come to cars. these cars can take anything you put towards them. the factory bbs wheels give it a great touch. i bought it because this car has been my dream car and i saved up to get it.
Fun and sporty, but quirky
The solid, yet nimble road feel, along with a luxurious cockpit, gave it a refined ride that begged for twisty mountain roads. When I put it on the track at Portland International Raceway it tore through the turns with gusto. The caveat was that I'd bought a 10 year old car, with all the wear-n-tear that that implies. Sadly, the clutch completely died on me after only 6 months. In the end, with the dead clutch, maintenance risk and the pressing need for 2 more seats, I traded it in for a Nissan sedan. Sigh.
