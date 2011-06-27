Used 2000 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews

Marc M. , 07/14/2016 LX 4dr Sedan

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My large almost new Ford was totaled by a drunk driver. The driver's insurance company would only rent me a car for two weeks but they did give me a good payment for my car. I wanted to take my time selecting and buying a new car so I decided to purchase a cheap car and then sell it after I got the new car. I bought my 2000 Mazda Protege for $2,500 in 2012. At the time the car had 151,000 miles. As I drove the car I began to really like it. It handled great, it was dependable, it looked good, and the gas mileage was outrageous ( 27 city 40 hwy). I have the automatic. Eventually I forgot about another car because I liked the protege so much. I looked at my gasoline bills and saw that in the past 4 years, I have saved $8,000+ in gasoline costs as compared to the Ford. Same basic driving routine. Mostly city some highway. On one trip, I was able to drive the back road highways at 55 MPH (no hills) and I got 42 MPG. I love the way the car feels inside. I have owned several Porsches and this car feels like a Porsche to me. It is super easy to park. When I see a space I just pull in. No parallel parking required. It looks really small, but if you check out the actual dimensions it is about the same size as most cars these days. The visibility is incredible. It is like you can see everywhere which is why the car looks small. The top part of the car is high (including the glass) and the body is short (like a Ferrrari). The car now has 181,000 miles on it an in the 4 years since I have owned it I have had no repairs at all. The car has never let me down. I have another car and a newer pickup truck but I always find myself driving the Protege because it is so much fun. All I have done is replace brake pads and shoes, tires, oil, belts, and hoses. No smoke from the exhaust, uses no oil, lots of power, idles smooth, nice transmission shifts, drives like a new car. If the car made it to 500,000 miles I would not be surprised. The guy I bought it from later told me he was sorry he sold it. I am only the third owner. My future plans are to have the car repainted (although the paint still looks good but not perfect) in a two tone factory color option and put some good wide alloy wide wheels and tires on it. I would also like a high performance exhaust system. The upholstery is like new, no tears or anything. I like this car more than any car I have ever owned. Every time I get into the car all I think is " this car has saved me $6,500 for the pleasure of owning and driving it".