Used 1997 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awsome Performance Coupe!
Bought my 97 MX-6 LS for $6,000 and I couldn't be happier. Ok, so it's got 105k miles, but it runs perfect. Quick acceleration with the V6 is a kick in the pants! Got all the toys; leather, sunroof, alloy wheels, new MP3 CD, and power everything. Great bang for my hard earned bucks!
Fantastic Car!
Unbelievable car. Oddly enough, fantastic on long trips...no driver fatigue! Corners on a dime, mpg up to 28+.Only problem... with radio antennae, but fixed cheaply. Leather seats hold up well. Sound system superb. Never done a thing to it and at 53k miles...doing great!
Great Car
I've had this car for nearly 4 years. Got it at 39K and its now at 75K. No real big problems at all. Ive taken various long trips (1500+Miles) without any issues. It's a great car.
Svelte, reliable beast.
This car never breaks down. The four cylinder is more than adequate in the city (I live in DC). With Eibach sport springs and bigger tires--I run 225/60/15--handling borders on amazing. I've got the last year (1997) in metallic gray with a greenish tint, and it looks like nothing else out there. Keeping this one forever.
MX6 - a born classic
What a fantastic car. I bought second hand with 25k, and have owned for 3 years. I now have 130k, and still runs like the day I bought it. Lotsa power (provided you have the 2.5L V6), lotsa torque unlike the vtec 4 cylinders of today. You don't need 5000 rpm to get this car moving. Mine is cherry red, and I have metallic/smokey light tint on the windows (comparable to the Lexus type tints), and man does it look sharp. It's a real eye catcher. I've gotten so many compliments about my car, I almost don't want to get rid of it! But, tis the end of an era for me, and I'm off to SUV land.
