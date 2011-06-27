Used 1997 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Awsome Performance Coupe! Kikster , 07/11/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my 97 MX-6 LS for $6,000 and I couldn't be happier. Ok, so it's got 105k miles, but it runs perfect. Quick acceleration with the V6 is a kick in the pants! Got all the toys; leather, sunroof, alloy wheels, new MP3 CD, and power everything. Great bang for my hard earned bucks! Report Abuse

Fantastic Car! Ron Sechman , 06/15/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Unbelievable car. Oddly enough, fantastic on long trips...no driver fatigue! Corners on a dime, mpg up to 28+.Only problem... with radio antennae, but fixed cheaply. Leather seats hold up well. Sound system superb. Never done a thing to it and at 53k miles...doing great! Report Abuse

Great Car TheKingMX6 , 02/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car for nearly 4 years. Got it at 39K and its now at 75K. No real big problems at all. Ive taken various long trips (1500+Miles) without any issues. It's a great car. Report Abuse

Svelte, reliable beast. Adam , 03/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car never breaks down. The four cylinder is more than adequate in the city (I live in DC). With Eibach sport springs and bigger tires--I run 225/60/15--handling borders on amazing. I've got the last year (1997) in metallic gray with a greenish tint, and it looks like nothing else out there. Keeping this one forever. Report Abuse