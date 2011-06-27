  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Awsome Performance Coupe!

Kikster, 07/11/2005
Bought my 97 MX-6 LS for $6,000 and I couldn't be happier. Ok, so it's got 105k miles, but it runs perfect. Quick acceleration with the V6 is a kick in the pants! Got all the toys; leather, sunroof, alloy wheels, new MP3 CD, and power everything. Great bang for my hard earned bucks!

Fantastic Car!

Ron Sechman, 06/15/2004
Unbelievable car. Oddly enough, fantastic on long trips...no driver fatigue! Corners on a dime, mpg up to 28+.Only problem... with radio antennae, but fixed cheaply. Leather seats hold up well. Sound system superb. Never done a thing to it and at 53k miles...doing great!

Great Car

TheKingMX6, 02/26/2008
I've had this car for nearly 4 years. Got it at 39K and its now at 75K. No real big problems at all. Ive taken various long trips (1500+Miles) without any issues. It's a great car.

Svelte, reliable beast.

Adam, 03/22/2006
This car never breaks down. The four cylinder is more than adequate in the city (I live in DC). With Eibach sport springs and bigger tires--I run 225/60/15--handling borders on amazing. I've got the last year (1997) in metallic gray with a greenish tint, and it looks like nothing else out there. Keeping this one forever.

MX6 - a born classic

Myst, 01/03/2003
What a fantastic car. I bought second hand with 25k, and have owned for 3 years. I now have 130k, and still runs like the day I bought it. Lotsa power (provided you have the 2.5L V6), lotsa torque unlike the vtec 4 cylinders of today. You don't need 5000 rpm to get this car moving. Mine is cherry red, and I have metallic/smokey light tint on the windows (comparable to the Lexus type tints), and man does it look sharp. It's a real eye catcher. I've gotten so many compliments about my car, I almost don't want to get rid of it! But, tis the end of an era for me, and I'm off to SUV land.

