Estimated values
1997 Mazda MX-6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,383
|$1,722
|Clean
|$671
|$1,225
|$1,525
|Average
|$493
|$908
|$1,133
|Rough
|$316
|$592
|$740
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MX-6 LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$896
|$1,606
|$1,990
|Clean
|$791
|$1,422
|$1,763
|Average
|$582
|$1,054
|$1,310
|Rough
|$372
|$687
|$856