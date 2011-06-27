2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

Sports Car Most Eligible to be an EV Thom Moore , 09/09/2019 Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The new styling makes me think "Mazdarati", with hood sloping down to a low air intake and those curvaceous fenders, sloped for a more muscular look than the "Fiata" 124 version. The accommodations are marginal but adequate for those under 74 inches tall. The rocker boxes are small enough for reasonable entry and exit effort, so there is actually room for a center console, unlike other small mid- and rear-engine cars. The available package of BBS wheels, Brembo brakes, Bilstein shocks, Recaro seats, and an aero kit makes for a diminutive, lightweight car that means business. IMO, the MX-5 strikes just the right balance between driving excitement and creature comforts, and the quickdraw soft top is just more icing on that cake. It's perfect as a daily driver or as a weekend fun car. Mazda somehow managed to capture the essence of the classic roadster in a car that is also robust enough to handle modern roads full of aggressive SUV and pickup truck drivers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

an enjoyable ride Chris N. , 02/17/2019 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my first car I look forward to driving every day. The small size makes it very agile and the car feels like an extension of the driver, and it's easy to ignore the compromises made. With the top down, visibility is great and the wind creates of a feeling of speed, even when driving moderately fast. With the top up the car feels cozy, but rear and side visibility are very limited and the noise from the soft top excessive at highway speeds. The addition of aftermarket wide-angle side mirrors and noise cancellation headphones helps. Acceleration is good with room for improvement. Fuel economy averages about 31 mpg although any savings are negated by the requirement for premium gas. The ride on my Sport trim is sporty but not hard, so I am glad I didn't go for the stiffer suspension of the club. Body roll is acceptable. The cloth seats are quite comfortable. Mazda apparently decided to punish buyers of the Sport by saving a couple of dollars on a padded armrest, but that wasn't enough for me to upgrade to the Club. Gear shifting is decent, with reverse and sixth needing improvement but the others good. Entertainment system is sub-par but usable. Using handsfree calling with the top down actually works, due in part to the location of speakers in the headrest. Overall, I am very happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2019 Miata the best Sally Herman , 05/05/2019 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This 2019 is my 4th manual Miata sport. The new improved engine power, infosystem,new rear camera, side indication, lane indication and driving experience is awesome. The new 2019 model is faster, easy to manuver and safer. I have owned other much more expensive top brands but keep coming back to the reliable Mazda Miata. Anyone who has not driven a miata could never describe the excitement , speed and ground hugging fun. I find only 2 downsides but both are to be expected. The trunkspace is minimal but owners know how to fill it certain ways to accommidate much. The passenger side is smaller in the 2019 model with less leg room because of the larger engine. Price, driving experience and reliability is above all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Special Feeling Mark Wiedder , 06/21/2019 Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Athletic and sporty,This is a drivers car.Does everything you ask it to do, from quick starts to quick stops,not recommended for the tall burly type as seats,getting in and out are tight Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse