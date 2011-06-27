  1. Home
2020 Nissan NV Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,648$34,656$38,379
Clean$31,243$34,213$37,875
Average$30,431$33,328$36,867
Rough$29,620$32,442$35,860
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,261$29,851$33,057
Clean$26,912$29,470$32,623
Average$26,213$28,707$31,755
Rough$25,514$27,944$30,887
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,384$32,176$35,632
Clean$29,007$31,764$35,165
Average$28,254$30,942$34,229
Rough$27,501$30,120$33,294
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,434$27,850$30,843
Clean$25,108$27,495$30,438
Average$24,457$26,783$29,628
Rough$23,805$26,071$28,818
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,612$31,331$34,696
Clean$28,246$30,930$34,241
Average$27,512$30,130$33,330
Rough$26,779$29,329$32,419
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,803$28,255$31,290
Clean$25,472$27,894$30,879
Average$24,811$27,172$30,058
Rough$24,149$26,450$29,236
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,808$27,165$30,083
Clean$24,490$26,818$29,689
Average$23,854$26,124$28,899
Rough$23,218$25,429$28,109
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,941$29,696$31,879
Clean$27,583$29,316$31,461
Average$26,867$28,557$30,624
Rough$26,151$27,798$29,787
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,040$32,894$36,427
Clean$29,655$32,474$35,949
Average$28,885$31,633$34,993
Rough$28,115$30,792$34,036
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,967$30,624$33,914
Clean$27,609$30,233$33,469
Average$26,892$29,450$32,578
Rough$26,175$28,668$31,688
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,585$31,504$33,893
Clean$29,206$31,102$33,448
Average$28,448$30,297$32,559
Rough$27,689$29,491$31,669
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,331$32,117$35,567
Clean$28,955$31,707$35,100
Average$28,203$30,886$34,166
Rough$27,451$30,065$33,233
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,842$30,487$33,763
Clean$27,485$30,098$33,320
Average$26,772$29,319$32,433
Rough$26,058$28,540$31,547
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,844$29,395$32,552
Clean$26,500$29,019$32,125
Average$25,812$28,268$31,270
Rough$25,124$27,517$30,416
Sell my 2020 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,500 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,019 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2020 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.