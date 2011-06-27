Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,648
|$34,656
|$38,379
|Clean
|$31,243
|$34,213
|$37,875
|Average
|$30,431
|$33,328
|$36,867
|Rough
|$29,620
|$32,442
|$35,860
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,261
|$29,851
|$33,057
|Clean
|$26,912
|$29,470
|$32,623
|Average
|$26,213
|$28,707
|$31,755
|Rough
|$25,514
|$27,944
|$30,887
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,384
|$32,176
|$35,632
|Clean
|$29,007
|$31,764
|$35,165
|Average
|$28,254
|$30,942
|$34,229
|Rough
|$27,501
|$30,120
|$33,294
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,434
|$27,850
|$30,843
|Clean
|$25,108
|$27,495
|$30,438
|Average
|$24,457
|$26,783
|$29,628
|Rough
|$23,805
|$26,071
|$28,818
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,612
|$31,331
|$34,696
|Clean
|$28,246
|$30,930
|$34,241
|Average
|$27,512
|$30,130
|$33,330
|Rough
|$26,779
|$29,329
|$32,419
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,803
|$28,255
|$31,290
|Clean
|$25,472
|$27,894
|$30,879
|Average
|$24,811
|$27,172
|$30,058
|Rough
|$24,149
|$26,450
|$29,236
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,808
|$27,165
|$30,083
|Clean
|$24,490
|$26,818
|$29,689
|Average
|$23,854
|$26,124
|$28,899
|Rough
|$23,218
|$25,429
|$28,109
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,941
|$29,696
|$31,879
|Clean
|$27,583
|$29,316
|$31,461
|Average
|$26,867
|$28,557
|$30,624
|Rough
|$26,151
|$27,798
|$29,787
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,040
|$32,894
|$36,427
|Clean
|$29,655
|$32,474
|$35,949
|Average
|$28,885
|$31,633
|$34,993
|Rough
|$28,115
|$30,792
|$34,036
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,967
|$30,624
|$33,914
|Clean
|$27,609
|$30,233
|$33,469
|Average
|$26,892
|$29,450
|$32,578
|Rough
|$26,175
|$28,668
|$31,688
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,585
|$31,504
|$33,893
|Clean
|$29,206
|$31,102
|$33,448
|Average
|$28,448
|$30,297
|$32,559
|Rough
|$27,689
|$29,491
|$31,669
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,331
|$32,117
|$35,567
|Clean
|$28,955
|$31,707
|$35,100
|Average
|$28,203
|$30,886
|$34,166
|Rough
|$27,451
|$30,065
|$33,233
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,842
|$30,487
|$33,763
|Clean
|$27,485
|$30,098
|$33,320
|Average
|$26,772
|$29,319
|$32,433
|Rough
|$26,058
|$28,540
|$31,547
Estimated values
2020 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,844
|$29,395
|$32,552
|Clean
|$26,500
|$29,019
|$32,125
|Average
|$25,812
|$28,268
|$31,270
|Rough
|$25,124
|$27,517
|$30,416