Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,815
|$42,598
|$43,575
|Clean
|$41,021
|$41,789
|$42,741
|Average
|$39,432
|$40,171
|$41,075
|Rough
|$37,843
|$38,553
|$39,408
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,483
|$38,185
|$39,061
|Clean
|$36,771
|$37,460
|$38,314
|Average
|$35,347
|$36,009
|$36,820
|Rough
|$33,922
|$34,558
|$35,326
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,472
|$34,098
|$34,881
|Clean
|$32,836
|$33,451
|$34,214
|Average
|$31,564
|$32,155
|$32,880
|Rough
|$30,292
|$30,860
|$31,546
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,018
|$30,732
|$31,621
|Clean
|$29,447
|$30,148
|$31,016
|Average
|$28,307
|$28,981
|$29,807
|Rough
|$27,166
|$27,813
|$28,597
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,913
|$49,828
|$50,970
|Clean
|$47,983
|$48,881
|$49,995
|Average
|$46,125
|$46,988
|$48,046
|Rough
|$44,266
|$45,095
|$46,097
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,060
|$29,098
|$30,379
|Clean
|$27,527
|$28,545
|$29,798
|Average
|$26,460
|$27,440
|$28,637
|Rough
|$25,394
|$26,334
|$27,475
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,448
|$29,205
|$30,146
|Clean
|$27,907
|$28,651
|$29,569
|Average
|$26,826
|$27,541
|$28,416
|Rough
|$25,745
|$26,432
|$27,263
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,294
|$36,973
|$37,821
|Clean
|$35,604
|$36,270
|$37,098
|Average
|$34,225
|$34,866
|$35,651
|Rough
|$32,846
|$33,461
|$34,205
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,638
|$31,212
|$31,927
|Clean
|$30,056
|$30,619
|$31,317
|Average
|$28,891
|$29,433
|$30,096
|Rough
|$27,727
|$28,247
|$28,874
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,110
|$32,773
|$33,600
|Clean
|$31,499
|$32,150
|$32,957
|Average
|$30,279
|$30,905
|$31,672
|Rough
|$29,059
|$29,660
|$30,387
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,913
|$43,855
|$45,028
|Clean
|$42,098
|$43,022
|$44,167
|Average
|$40,467
|$41,356
|$42,445
|Rough
|$38,836
|$39,690
|$40,723
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,176
|$40,101
|$41,249
|Clean
|$38,432
|$39,339
|$40,461
|Average
|$36,943
|$37,816
|$38,883
|Rough
|$35,454
|$36,293
|$37,305
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,618
|$41,379
|$42,328
|Clean
|$39,847
|$40,593
|$41,518
|Average
|$38,303
|$39,021
|$39,899
|Rough
|$36,760
|$37,449
|$38,281
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,495
|$40,233
|$41,156
|Clean
|$38,744
|$39,469
|$40,369
|Average
|$37,243
|$37,941
|$38,795
|Rough
|$35,743
|$36,412
|$37,221
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,308
|$30,042
|$30,954
|Clean
|$28,751
|$29,471
|$30,362
|Average
|$27,638
|$28,330
|$29,179
|Rough
|$26,524
|$27,189
|$27,995
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,751
|$34,383
|$35,171
|Clean
|$33,110
|$33,730
|$34,498
|Average
|$31,827
|$32,423
|$33,153
|Rough
|$30,544
|$31,117
|$31,808
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,775
|$39,500
|$40,405
|Clean
|$38,038
|$38,750
|$39,633
|Average
|$36,564
|$37,250
|$38,087
|Rough
|$35,091
|$35,749
|$36,542
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,323
|$37,003
|$37,852
|Clean
|$35,633
|$36,301
|$37,128
|Average
|$34,253
|$34,895
|$35,680
|Rough
|$32,873
|$33,489
|$34,232
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,612
|$34,242
|$35,026
|Clean
|$32,973
|$33,591
|$34,356
|Average
|$31,696
|$32,290
|$33,017
|Rough
|$30,419
|$30,990
|$31,677
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,867
|$36,538
|$37,376
|Clean
|$35,186
|$35,844
|$36,662
|Average
|$33,823
|$34,456
|$35,232
|Rough
|$32,460
|$33,068
|$33,803
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,213
|$46,059
|$47,116
|Clean
|$44,354
|$45,184
|$46,215
|Average
|$42,636
|$43,435
|$44,413
|Rough
|$40,918
|$41,685
|$42,611
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,338
|$47,206
|$48,288
|Clean
|$45,458
|$46,309
|$47,365
|Average
|$43,697
|$44,516
|$45,518
|Rough
|$41,936
|$42,723
|$43,671
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,561
|$46,413
|$47,478
|Clean
|$44,695
|$45,532
|$46,570
|Average
|$42,964
|$43,769
|$44,754
|Rough
|$41,233
|$42,005
|$42,938
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,035
|$36,709
|$37,551
|Clean
|$35,350
|$36,012
|$36,832
|Average
|$33,981
|$34,617
|$35,396
|Rough
|$32,611
|$33,223
|$33,960
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,666
|$34,295
|$35,082
|Clean
|$33,026
|$33,644
|$34,411
|Average
|$31,747
|$32,341
|$33,069
|Rough
|$30,467
|$31,038
|$31,728
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,114
|$31,116
|$32,354
|Clean
|$29,542
|$30,525
|$31,736
|Average
|$28,398
|$29,343
|$30,498
|Rough
|$27,253
|$28,160
|$29,261
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,051
|$38,764
|$39,652
|Clean
|$37,328
|$38,028
|$38,894
|Average
|$35,882
|$36,555
|$37,377
|Rough
|$34,436
|$35,083
|$35,861
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,984
|$31,564
|$32,287
|Clean
|$30,395
|$30,964
|$31,670
|Average
|$29,217
|$29,765
|$30,435
|Rough
|$28,040
|$28,566
|$29,200
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,447
|$44,260
|$45,276
|Clean
|$42,621
|$43,419
|$44,410
|Average
|$40,970
|$41,738
|$42,678
|Rough
|$39,319
|$40,057
|$40,947
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,948
|$27,743
|$28,728
|Clean
|$26,436
|$27,216
|$28,179
|Average
|$25,412
|$26,162
|$27,080
|Rough
|$24,388
|$25,108
|$25,981
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,135
|$31,717
|$32,445
|Clean
|$30,543
|$31,115
|$31,824
|Average
|$29,360
|$29,910
|$30,583
|Rough
|$28,177
|$28,705
|$29,342
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,786
|$40,530
|$41,460
|Clean
|$39,030
|$39,760
|$40,667
|Average
|$37,518
|$38,220
|$39,081
|Rough
|$36,006
|$36,681
|$37,495
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,204
|$44,013
|$45,022
|Clean
|$42,383
|$43,177
|$44,161
|Average
|$40,741
|$41,505
|$42,439
|Rough
|$39,100
|$39,833
|$40,717
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,668
|$35,317
|$36,126
|Clean
|$34,009
|$34,646
|$35,436
|Average
|$32,692
|$33,305
|$34,054
|Rough
|$31,374
|$31,963
|$32,672
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,698
|$34,329
|$35,117
|Clean
|$33,058
|$33,677
|$34,446
|Average
|$31,778
|$32,373
|$33,102
|Rough
|$30,497
|$31,069
|$31,759
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,287
|$37,986
|$38,856
|Clean
|$36,579
|$37,264
|$38,113
|Average
|$35,162
|$35,821
|$36,627
|Rough
|$33,745
|$34,378
|$35,141