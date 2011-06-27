  1. Home
2019 Nissan Titan XD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,815$42,598$43,575
Clean$41,021$41,789$42,741
Average$39,432$40,171$41,075
Rough$37,843$38,553$39,408
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,483$38,185$39,061
Clean$36,771$37,460$38,314
Average$35,347$36,009$36,820
Rough$33,922$34,558$35,326
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,472$34,098$34,881
Clean$32,836$33,451$34,214
Average$31,564$32,155$32,880
Rough$30,292$30,860$31,546
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,018$30,732$31,621
Clean$29,447$30,148$31,016
Average$28,307$28,981$29,807
Rough$27,166$27,813$28,597
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,913$49,828$50,970
Clean$47,983$48,881$49,995
Average$46,125$46,988$48,046
Rough$44,266$45,095$46,097
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,060$29,098$30,379
Clean$27,527$28,545$29,798
Average$26,460$27,440$28,637
Rough$25,394$26,334$27,475
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,448$29,205$30,146
Clean$27,907$28,651$29,569
Average$26,826$27,541$28,416
Rough$25,745$26,432$27,263
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,294$36,973$37,821
Clean$35,604$36,270$37,098
Average$34,225$34,866$35,651
Rough$32,846$33,461$34,205
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,638$31,212$31,927
Clean$30,056$30,619$31,317
Average$28,891$29,433$30,096
Rough$27,727$28,247$28,874
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,110$32,773$33,600
Clean$31,499$32,150$32,957
Average$30,279$30,905$31,672
Rough$29,059$29,660$30,387
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,913$43,855$45,028
Clean$42,098$43,022$44,167
Average$40,467$41,356$42,445
Rough$38,836$39,690$40,723
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,176$40,101$41,249
Clean$38,432$39,339$40,461
Average$36,943$37,816$38,883
Rough$35,454$36,293$37,305
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,618$41,379$42,328
Clean$39,847$40,593$41,518
Average$38,303$39,021$39,899
Rough$36,760$37,449$38,281
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,495$40,233$41,156
Clean$38,744$39,469$40,369
Average$37,243$37,941$38,795
Rough$35,743$36,412$37,221
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,308$30,042$30,954
Clean$28,751$29,471$30,362
Average$27,638$28,330$29,179
Rough$26,524$27,189$27,995
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,751$34,383$35,171
Clean$33,110$33,730$34,498
Average$31,827$32,423$33,153
Rough$30,544$31,117$31,808
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,775$39,500$40,405
Clean$38,038$38,750$39,633
Average$36,564$37,250$38,087
Rough$35,091$35,749$36,542
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,323$37,003$37,852
Clean$35,633$36,301$37,128
Average$34,253$34,895$35,680
Rough$32,873$33,489$34,232
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,612$34,242$35,026
Clean$32,973$33,591$34,356
Average$31,696$32,290$33,017
Rough$30,419$30,990$31,677
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,867$36,538$37,376
Clean$35,186$35,844$36,662
Average$33,823$34,456$35,232
Rough$32,460$33,068$33,803
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,213$46,059$47,116
Clean$44,354$45,184$46,215
Average$42,636$43,435$44,413
Rough$40,918$41,685$42,611
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,338$47,206$48,288
Clean$45,458$46,309$47,365
Average$43,697$44,516$45,518
Rough$41,936$42,723$43,671
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,561$46,413$47,478
Clean$44,695$45,532$46,570
Average$42,964$43,769$44,754
Rough$41,233$42,005$42,938
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,035$36,709$37,551
Clean$35,350$36,012$36,832
Average$33,981$34,617$35,396
Rough$32,611$33,223$33,960
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,666$34,295$35,082
Clean$33,026$33,644$34,411
Average$31,747$32,341$33,069
Rough$30,467$31,038$31,728
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,114$31,116$32,354
Clean$29,542$30,525$31,736
Average$28,398$29,343$30,498
Rough$27,253$28,160$29,261
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,051$38,764$39,652
Clean$37,328$38,028$38,894
Average$35,882$36,555$37,377
Rough$34,436$35,083$35,861
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,984$31,564$32,287
Clean$30,395$30,964$31,670
Average$29,217$29,765$30,435
Rough$28,040$28,566$29,200
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,447$44,260$45,276
Clean$42,621$43,419$44,410
Average$40,970$41,738$42,678
Rough$39,319$40,057$40,947
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,948$27,743$28,728
Clean$26,436$27,216$28,179
Average$25,412$26,162$27,080
Rough$24,388$25,108$25,981
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,135$31,717$32,445
Clean$30,543$31,115$31,824
Average$29,360$29,910$30,583
Rough$28,177$28,705$29,342
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,786$40,530$41,460
Clean$39,030$39,760$40,667
Average$37,518$38,220$39,081
Rough$36,006$36,681$37,495
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,204$44,013$45,022
Clean$42,383$43,177$44,161
Average$40,741$41,505$42,439
Rough$39,100$39,833$40,717
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,668$35,317$36,126
Clean$34,009$34,646$35,436
Average$32,692$33,305$34,054
Rough$31,374$31,963$32,672
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,698$34,329$35,117
Clean$33,058$33,677$34,446
Average$31,778$32,373$33,102
Rough$30,497$31,069$31,759
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,287$37,986$38,856
Clean$36,579$37,264$38,113
Average$35,162$35,821$36,627
Rough$33,745$34,378$35,141
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Titan XD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,216 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan XD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,216 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Titan XD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,216 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Titan XD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Titan XD ranges from $24,388 to $28,728, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Titan XD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.