  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Cargo
  4. Used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Nissan NV Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,114$14,814$17,534
Clean$11,795$14,423$17,032
Average$11,159$13,642$16,029
Rough$10,522$12,862$15,025
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,780$14,406$17,051
Clean$11,471$14,026$16,563
Average$10,852$13,267$15,587
Rough$10,233$12,507$14,611
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,941$15,825$18,731
Clean$12,601$15,408$18,195
Average$11,921$14,574$17,123
Rough$11,241$13,739$16,051
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,573$13,996$16,445
Clean$11,269$13,627$15,974
Average$10,661$12,890$15,033
Rough$10,053$12,152$14,092
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,554$14,751$16,985
Clean$12,225$14,363$16,499
Average$11,565$13,585$15,527
Rough$10,905$12,807$14,555
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,939$13,377$15,835
Clean$10,652$13,025$15,382
Average$10,077$12,320$14,475
Rough$9,502$11,614$13,569
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,475$14,032$16,610
Clean$11,174$13,663$16,135
Average$10,571$12,923$15,184
Rough$9,968$12,183$14,234
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,506$15,048$17,619
Clean$12,177$14,652$17,114
Average$11,520$13,859$16,106
Rough$10,863$13,065$15,098
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,103$14,801$17,519
Clean$11,785$14,411$17,018
Average$11,149$13,631$16,015
Rough$10,513$12,851$15,013
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,446$12,774$15,121
Clean$10,172$12,438$14,688
Average$9,623$11,764$13,823
Rough$9,074$11,091$12,958
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,724$15,561$18,418
Clean$12,390$15,151$17,891
Average$11,721$14,330$16,837
Rough$11,053$13,510$15,783
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,755$13,151$15,566
Clean$10,472$12,804$15,121
Average$9,907$12,111$14,230
Rough$9,342$11,418$13,339
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,044$14,619$17,217
Clean$11,728$14,233$16,724
Average$11,095$13,463$15,739
Rough$10,462$12,692$14,753
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,871$14,517$17,183
Clean$11,559$14,134$16,692
Average$10,935$13,369$15,708
Rough$10,312$12,604$14,725
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,673$15,497$18,344
Clean$12,340$15,089$17,819
Average$11,675$14,272$16,769
Rough$11,009$13,455$15,719
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,748$16,811$19,899
Clean$13,387$16,368$19,330
Average$12,664$15,482$18,191
Rough$11,942$14,596$17,052
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,665$15,488$18,333
Clean$12,333$15,080$17,809
Average$11,667$14,264$16,760
Rough$11,002$13,447$15,710
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,218$14,940$17,685
Clean$11,897$14,547$17,179
Average$11,255$13,759$16,167
Rough$10,613$12,972$15,155
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,566$15,366$18,188
Clean$12,236$14,961$17,668
Average$11,575$14,151$16,627
Rough$10,915$13,341$15,586
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,044$15,950$18,880
Clean$12,701$15,530$18,340
Average$12,016$14,689$17,260
Rough$11,331$13,849$16,179
Sell my 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan NV Cargo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,438 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,438 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,438 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $9,074 to $15,121, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.