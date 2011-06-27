Used 1993 Mazda MX-5 Miata Consumer Reviews
Second most fun you can have
I'm the third owner having bought the car in Sept 02 with 33k on it. In 7 years and 30k miles all it's required has been regular maintenance and a set of tires. Have had an MG, Austin Healey, Alfa Spider and a Sunbeam Tiger and several Mustangs a Firebird and some BMWs. The Miata isn't the most practical but it's the most fun for the least money and the greatest reliability. I'm 6'2, 185 and 60 years old. I fit it in it fine and don't need a break until we've gone for a couple hours. Buy one if you can find one with decent miles in good shape.
To Much Fun / Like an Anvil Reliability
I finally acquired my 1993 Miata 2005 after lusting for one since 89. No disappointments. Couldn't live with out one now. Fun! Still has that Zoom! Still has that universal attractiveness. People still ask what it is with a big smile on their faces. The best thing after the fun factor is the mileage 28-31 MPG in town, and 39-41 MPG on the hwy. Just turned in a 40.30 MPG from a trip through mountains with a lot of twisties and elevation changes. Reliability? 140k+ miles with the original clutch and rear brakes. I have a hardtop which is essential to year round use here in Puddle Town (Portland, Or.). Buy the best one you can find. Consider a hardtop. Happy Zooming!!!
New Thrills
Just weeks ago, we realized one of our mid-life fantasies with the purchase of our 1993 Miata. We are can't quite wipe the smile off our faces as we zoom-zoom through the North Georgia mountains in our road-hugging roadster. Right price, well maintained - and named "Stella".
LOVE MY RAGTOP!!!!
Wanted one for about 2 years...finally took the plunge!! Bought it for a toy but can't stay out of it!! Mt husband & I put a new top on!! Looks great!! SOOOOOOOOO much fun!!!
Just Plain Fun!
Bought the car last October, I have owned MG's and Austin Healey Sprite. This car is as fun to drive as those but with great reliability. Red with automatic transmission - its a head turner and I cant keep my wife out of it. Replaced factory stereo, added style bars for a wind screen. 130,000 miles and runs great!!!
