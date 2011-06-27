Used 1994 Mazda MX-3 Consumer Reviews

Great Car! bengalbrad , 01/28/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years ago and it had over 140,000 miles on it. I have never had a serious problem with it. it's so much fun to drive. I highly recommend it to anyone. Great value, very reliable and great design. Report Abuse

Good Summer Drive jaybay , 06/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car for the summer. Lots of fun to drive. Never have had problems with it until i wrecked it in the winter. Not the cheepest car to have body work done but has some nice aftermarket kits.

Red, A Partner To Endure With Marilynne , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my MX-3, even though the dependability rate is low I have not had any major problems. I replaced the radiator at seven years old and the axels at 6 (accident). She still runs well and looks good. The interior holds up wonderfully and with a monthly shampoo, and bi-weekly vaccum she is a sight for sore eyes. The look, ride, and control of the car I rate a 9. A 10 if she had leather seats.

MX3 Super Dude , 03/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Not bad the drive is very smooth and comfortable. Pickup is a little slugish and the visibility out the rear driver side is very poor.