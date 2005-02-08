  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege

2003.5 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege New 4dr Sedan
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege 4dr Sedan
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Grill and Front Badging
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege 4dr Sedan
2003.5 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege New 4dr Sedan
(113)

Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege

MSRP$19,980
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Sports car handling, aggressive looks, incredible sound system.

Mazda gives its MP3 a much appreciated horsepower injection, turning an already capable performer into a potential segment killer.

2003 Highlights

Mazda introduces a new sport-tuned version of its Protege, dubbed Mazdaspeed.
Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 3%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 113 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • value
  • engine
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • sound system
  • wheels & tires
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • acceleration
  • brakes
  • seats
  • safety
  • steering wheel
  • doors
  • lights
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • climate control
  • emission system
  • dashboard
  • towing
  • road noise
  • oil
  • visibility
  • warranty
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, '03.5 Mazdaspeed Protege
Richard Manship,

I really dig this car. I had a Protege5 before it, and this was just the jump I was looking for. And the prices I paid was unbeatable at the time ($13.5k). There are know problems with this car, but if you do your research, they're easily fixed under warranty.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Too bad I love to drive it...
CD,

This is the most fun to drive car I have ever had, and that's the only reason it is still in my driveway. It has its own bay at the service department. I'm there for the same things over and over. I've had a new turbo, a new transmission, sway bar links at least 5 times, a rear subframe, two new alarms, new a/c compressor, multiple coolant leaks, multiple exhaust leaks, new exhaust manifold, the list goes on and on. I'm going to sell it when the warranty runs out, I just hope I can find something as fun to drive as this is when it's not in the shop. (Reviewed by a 32 year old female driving it to work, not a teenager abusing it) .

4.75 out of 5 stars, '03.5 msp
Denis,

I bought this car to out-manuever drivers on cell phones! Handling is fabulous. Get dedicated winter wheels and you're good to go. Radio is painful to adjust; display way too bright at night. Other than that, just a wonderful car. Add a K&N air filter and noise-proof the trunk space.

4 out of 5 stars, Great car, Dont push it though or the Zoom Zoom will go BOOM!
chad92,

I bought the car with high mileage, around 114,XXX. I bought the car with some bushing issues and some tuning issues. I fixed the bushing issues, but let the tuning wait for a bit. If you dont know, these cars have problems with their bushings as they will go bad every 5-10k miles, the stock tune on these cars is rubbish, and the turbo system they put on the car is excellent, unfortunately they just stuck the system on a stock protege engine, I found this out after I put ~500 miles on it. I was driving in third gear around 3500 rpms, and the engine let go. No warning, no temp spikes, just exploded. Fortunately, I liked the rest of the car enough to spend some elbow grease/$ on a new one!

See all 113 reviews

Used Years for Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
2003

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 features & specs
4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale
2003

FAQ

