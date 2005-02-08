Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Sports car handling, aggressive looks, incredible sound system.
Shopping Tools
Sponsored cars related to the Mazdaspeed Protege
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- appearance
- value
- engine
- interior
- driving experience
- sound system
- wheels & tires
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- brakes
- seats
- safety
- steering wheel
- doors
- lights
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- climate control
- emission system
- dashboard
- towing
- road noise
- oil
- visibility
- warranty
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I really dig this car. I had a Protege5 before it, and this was just the jump I was looking for. And the prices I paid was unbeatable at the time ($13.5k). There are know problems with this car, but if you do your research, they're easily fixed under warranty.
This is the most fun to drive car I have ever had, and that's the only reason it is still in my driveway. It has its own bay at the service department. I'm there for the same things over and over. I've had a new turbo, a new transmission, sway bar links at least 5 times, a rear subframe, two new alarms, new a/c compressor, multiple coolant leaks, multiple exhaust leaks, new exhaust manifold, the list goes on and on. I'm going to sell it when the warranty runs out, I just hope I can find something as fun to drive as this is when it's not in the shop. (Reviewed by a 32 year old female driving it to work, not a teenager abusing it) .
I bought this car to out-manuever drivers on cell phones! Handling is fabulous. Get dedicated winter wheels and you're good to go. Radio is painful to adjust; display way too bright at night. Other than that, just a wonderful car. Add a K&N air filter and noise-proof the trunk space.
I bought the car with high mileage, around 114,XXX. I bought the car with some bushing issues and some tuning issues. I fixed the bushing issues, but let the tuning wait for a bit. If you dont know, these cars have problems with their bushings as they will go bad every 5-10k miles, the stock tune on these cars is rubbish, and the turbo system they put on the car is excellent, unfortunately they just stuck the system on a stock protege engine, I found this out after I put ~500 miles on it. I was driving in third gear around 3500 rpms, and the engine let go. No warning, no temp spikes, just exploded. Fortunately, I liked the rest of the car enough to spend some elbow grease/$ on a new one!
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege a good car?
Is the Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege reliable?
Is the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?
The least-expensive 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege is the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,980.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $19,980
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $20,480
What are the different models of Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?
More about the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege
Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege Overview
The Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege is offered in the following submodels: Mazdaspeed Protege Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 02/02 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).
What do people think of the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Mazdaspeed Protege 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Mazdaspeed Protege.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Mazdaspeed Protege featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?
Which 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Proteges are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege.
Can't find a new 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Proteges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,966.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,767.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related Used 2003 Mazda Mazdaspeed Protege info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles