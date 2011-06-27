  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 929
  4. Used 1995 Mazda 929
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 929
5(80%)4(10%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a review
See all 929s for sale
List Price Estimate
$840 - $2,025
Used 929 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my 929 has 220k miles on it

jimmy, 12/30/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought it used with a few miles on it and drove it for many years. I did replace the engine once. The radiator ruptured and the car overheated. The mechanics said because it was an aluminum block it was warped because of the heat and had to be replaced. It was expensive (even with an engine from the parts yard) but the car has been good since then. I've had to replace a few things (timing belt, starter, water pump, power window regulator), but with mileage this high I'm sure this is to be expected. Overall a very good car. Very comfortable, very quiet. I just test drove a Lexus ES300 to replace the 929 and I was not impressed. I just don't think I can put too many more miles on it.

Report Abuse

Best overall performing vehicle owned

Hannah Parker, 09/01/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This has been the most reliable car I have owned. Previous vehicle were 3 Chryslers (1976 Cordoba,1980 New Yorker, 1992 Lebaron Convertible) 2 Cadillacs (1982 Seville,1988 Eldorado) I drive cars for several years and this vehicle has required only oil changes & routine maintenance (new battery,filters etc. The handling is excellent and ride is smooth and quiet.

Report Abuse

1995 Mazada 929

moorman, 03/14/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very Low Maintenance. Still has the look of a high-end luxury car.

Report Abuse

Most dependable car I have had

India, 05/22/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has been great, since iI bought it 1 year ago, it hasn't give me any problems. It is a smooth ride and comfortable. I enjoy driving; my car is a 1995 but looks and feels like a 2006 the way it drives and the way it looks.

Report Abuse

Great Reliable Car

JGar5656, 04/15/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very well built with no rpairs other than normal maintenance in 8 years.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 929s for sale

Related Used 1995 Mazda 929 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles