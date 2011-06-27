1995 Mazda 929 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
Used 929 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Leather seats, wood trim and remote keyless entry are standard. Final year for sleek executive sedan.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
jimmy,12/30/2006
I bought it used with a few miles on it and drove it for many years. I did replace the engine once. The radiator ruptured and the car overheated. The mechanics said because it was an aluminum block it was warped because of the heat and had to be replaced. It was expensive (even with an engine from the parts yard) but the car has been good since then. I've had to replace a few things (timing belt, starter, water pump, power window regulator), but with mileage this high I'm sure this is to be expected. Overall a very good car. Very comfortable, very quiet. I just test drove a Lexus ES300 to replace the 929 and I was not impressed. I just don't think I can put too many more miles on it.
Hannah Parker,09/01/2003
This has been the most reliable car I have owned. Previous vehicle were 3 Chryslers (1976 Cordoba,1980 New Yorker, 1992 Lebaron Convertible) 2 Cadillacs (1982 Seville,1988 Eldorado) I drive cars for several years and this vehicle has required only oil changes & routine maintenance (new battery,filters etc. The handling is excellent and ride is smooth and quiet.
moorman,03/14/2004
Very Low Maintenance. Still has the look of a high-end luxury car.
India,05/22/2006
This car has been great, since iI bought it 1 year ago, it hasn't give me any problems. It is a smooth ride and comfortable. I enjoy driving; my car is a 1995 but looks and feels like a 2006 the way it drives and the way it looks.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
193 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
