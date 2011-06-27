I bought it used with a few miles on it and drove it for many years. I did replace the engine once. The radiator ruptured and the car overheated. The mechanics said because it was an aluminum block it was warped because of the heat and had to be replaced. It was expensive (even with an engine from the parts yard) but the car has been good since then. I've had to replace a few things (timing belt, starter, water pump, power window regulator), but with mileage this high I'm sure this is to be expected. Overall a very good car. Very comfortable, very quiet. I just test drove a Lexus ES300 to replace the 929 and I was not impressed. I just don't think I can put too many more miles on it.

Read more