  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 929
  4. Used 1992 Mazda 929
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mazda 929 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 929
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a review
See all 929s for sale
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,855
Used 929 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

it is a very rare car but comfort

jiang, 06/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i got it one year ago. i had changed its air flow assembly, and knock senser by mistake. it is fast and very quiet. the engine warning light had light on in this car for four years, but i did not find any reason and it is just fine. parts for this car are very expensive. most of them are only carried by dealer. it will kill you when you looking for any used parts. i tried to find a passenger side head light assembly by hundreds calls. after those i found a used parts shop have that item, but they said they wont give me the light unless i buy a whole front of the car from them. how much is it? one fifty hundred.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car

Jay D., 07/26/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just hit 252k mi ALL original. Still runs like a champ, and idles silently! Has suffered from a lot of neglect yet it keeps on going and going. I seriously neglect it, for example I have not changed the timing belt, wires, or spark plugs in 7 years.Also,I JUST replaced the oil filter and transmission filter.The oil filter was so clogged NO oil was going through.Same story with trans filter.lol.Great car I love its looks and handling. EXCELLENT features also(solar roof,12 speaker audio, intelligent "fuzzy logic" cruise control,manually shiftable,the hold button,and trans can choose automatically power and shift modes.). I hear some have ride adjustable suspension.Japanese ones had MORE features!!

Report Abuse

My Best Car Ever

Rich Stover, 01/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Still a good looking car. So much fun to drive. Power to spare and it just sounds like a sports car. A little small in the trunk but a great ride in the back seat also. Unfortunately I now have a drive shaft universal problem and the only way to repair is to pay Mazda $1050 for a whole new drive shaft and universal.

Report Abuse

Beautiful and Reliable

VW, 05/21/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 929 caught my eye in mid '92. Bought my first 929 in Dec '92. It was totalled in Feb '93 and replaced with 929 Premium March '93. This car was/is phenomenal. Body style and finish is incredible. Has better features than Lexus LS 400 of the same year (my husband had one). Vehicle has been low maintenance. Oil changes every 7.5K, repl radiator, water pump, air cond hoses in past 5 years. I have approx 155K miles after 14 years, 3 or 4 fender benders and it stills rides smoothly and looks awesome. I have never kept a car this long, but I can't let the 929 go! It's been good to me.

Report Abuse

I love this Mazda

Malcolm Watt, 05/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I live in Japan where I got this car. Like others a this web sight, I too think the body style is similar to a Jaguar - if not better. Certainly more beautiful than the new Mazdas. It drives like a large car and all my friends love this car. I just bought 17 inch wheels for it and it looks great! My Mazda MS-9 efini (Sentia or 929 as you may know it) is one of the most beautiful cars ever made!

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 929s for sale

Related Used 1992 Mazda 929 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles