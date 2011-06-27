  1. Home
Used 1996 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 626
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG262020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG262020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower114 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight2749 lbs.2899 lbs.2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Black Onyx
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Hunter Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Black Onyx
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Hunter Green Mica
  • Timberline Mica
  • Designer Red Mica
  • Burgundy Brilliance Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Timberline Mica
  • Hunter Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Designer Red Mica
  • Burgundy Brilliance Mica
