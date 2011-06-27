2021 Mazda 6 Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,325
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|426.4/574.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mazda Navigation System - SD Card (Fleet)
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Carpeted Cargo Mat
|yes
|Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|Doorsill Trim Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts & Black Wheel Locks + Adaptor
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard
|yes
|Machine Gray Metallic Paint Charge
|yes
|Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint Charge
|yes
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Charge
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|192.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3437 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4473 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1036 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
