Used 2006 Mazda 6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Nice Car
This car is a lot of fun to drive - the Tiptronic transmission is great in the mountains and really helps the acceleration. It handles very nicely and cruises very smoothly at 80mph. Interior design is beautiful. Two complaints: fuel economy - I do mostly freeway driving and am only averaging about 20mpg. 2nd complaint - 800 miles on the car and the check engine light came on. Haven't brought it in yet; but am sure it's nothing - car is running fine.
Fun and practical
I wanted a fun-to-drive station wagon as an alternative to an SUV. The Mazda 6s met the mark. The manual transmission is great--very smooth clutch, quick response (much better than automatic). It holds the road well. It has plenty of cargo room. Unlike some other wagons, the back seat folds completely flat--this is great, especially for transporting animals.
Probably Not Again
Bought it in San Diego and I was all excited about its feel and six speed transmission along with the looks. It was a looker and felt nice and sporty. But I was quickly disappointed, and I am much happier with a Volvo 960 now.
Mazda6 is Great Value
I did extensive comparisons. I don't like driving a car that everybody else in the parking lot has. My Mazda in ash metallic can be found easily in the sea of cars. It would have been easy to spend another $8K or more on Audi A4 wagon, but I can use the difference for some nice trips. I haven't had a chance to try it on any of the big hills here yet in San Francisco though.
Fuel Consumption
Nice car, poor fuel consumption (13-16 MPG, city). Dealer unable to find any problem. Non aggressive driver averaged 20-22 MPG, same conditions) with 3 previous Taurus wagons.
