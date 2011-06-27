Used 2006 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I just bought the car about three months ago with 55k on it. I drive over 300 mi three times a week on the highway. I opted for the 6 cyl with the 5 spd manual. Best decision ever the car is awesome to drive, great gas mileage out of a 6 cyl. Only thing wrong was a cam shaft bolt that was improperly installed from the manufacturer and Mazda replaced no problem no big deal at all. Car is fast, smooth, handling is crisp and tight just like a sports car. And the exterior with the Mazdaspeed rims couldn't ask for better car
Most reliable car I ever bought
I bought my Mazda6 new in 2006 and have been really happy with it. I commute 60 miles a day round trip and have never had it in the shop for anything other than regular maintanence. The only minor thing that was ever wrong with it was a missalignment of the window washer fluid jets. It has never left me stranded, never has made any weird sounds and is really quite fun to drive. I just got it detailed, waxed and the headlights buffed and people at work think the car still looks brand new. The body style is still so current, I don't know if it will ever be outdated. I am so glad that I made the choice to buy Mazda.
Fun sports sedan!
This was the first car I purchased myself. I'm the second owner of an '06 Mazda6. In regard to appearance, this car is definitely "sexy", especially in the Dark Cherry color I have. I drove an '03 Toyota Camry before this Mazda6 and I can assure you, the Mazda6 is sportier, smaller, and more fun to drive. I haven't had any serious issues with the vehicle, besides the routine maintenance (oil change, tires,). I had one mechanical problem when I first bought the car but it was under warranty so no cost to me. The speed and handling of this vehicle is up to par; it exceeds my expectations, especially being a 4-banger. Overall I would HIGHLY recommend this vehicle to any prospective purchasers.
Great value
I've had my Mazda almost 5 years. It has been a great, fun car to drive with very low maintenance costs. The interior is comfortable and highly functional, even with the standard options. The only gripe is the turning radius. Not an easy car to work in tight spaces. This might be a trade off for the good handling at speed. The motto "zoom, zoom!" truly applies to this car. Its just fun to drive.
Really great car!
I bought this car a few months ago after my former Mazda Protege was totaled. I bought it because it was a great value, fully loaded V6 for $13k and only 27,000 miles. The interior isn't as rich as the new model but it is certainly respectable and intuitive. There is storage aplenty and it's just the right size. The exterior styling is great, and the ride is firm but not punishing with the 18 inch wheels. The only downside is a slightly notchy transmission at low speeds, but at highway speeds this is the best car i've driven. The Ford-sourced V6 is potent, and I get between 24 and 29 MPG, excellent for a V6.
