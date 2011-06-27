  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 5
  4. Used 2008 Mazda 5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mazda 5 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,760
See 5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,760
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,760
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,760
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3475 lbs.
Gross weight4665 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Sand
  • Sunlight Silver
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Copper Red
  • Galaxy Gray
  • Stormy Blue
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,760
P205/50R17 89V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 5 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mazda 5 Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles