2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Mazda doesn't care about safety or its customers

unhappy customer, 04/03/2020
Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Worst car buying experience ever!!! Nothing but problems air bag sensors and faulty transmission in less than 1400 miles. I would expect Mazda customer service to help, they have been a nightmare. Avoid buying!! Garbage!!

Safety
Performance
Reliability
Value
