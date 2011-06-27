2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

unhappy customer , 04/03/2020 Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

6 of 50 people found this review helpful

Worst car buying experience ever!!! Nothing but problems air bag sensors and faulty transmission in less than 1400 miles. I would expect Mazda customer service to help, they have been a nightmare. Avoid buying!! Garbage!!