Used 2005 Maserati Spyder Consumer Reviews
My 2005
After several months I love this car. Do not let others talk you out of this great ride. Ride is very nice, performance is better than average, get the tube exhaust. I am going to replace the audio system as this is the only thing that is NOT GOOD.
masearti ownership
The Maserati Spyder is terrific to drive, it feels like it has unlimited torque. You can floor it at any speed and are nailed to your seat. It is a beautiful, comfortable, elegant car. I wish the exhaust was louder though.
Fun to drive
We just purchased a 2005 spyder with 9,500 miles. Half the price of new and all the fun. So far LOVE IT! Fun to drive and the quality is better than I had expected. As a corvette owner this is a blast to drive and very unique. The overall quality is very good. Not many around and a real head turner. The auto makes it easy to drive for those who just want to cruz.
"My Baby"
I bought my Maserati Spyder on the Internet. I have driven many different, high-end sports cars and my Spyder is the most fun to drive because of the Formual One transmission. The car can be driven in automaic mode or you can shift manually with the paddles on the steering column. The top goes up or down in about 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and it is really a head turner on the road. I had the Tubi Eghaust put on mine and it souds awesome! I love it!
1 year of ownership
I have owned my Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa for a year and really enjoy it. The engine is the highlight, 400 horsepower with a Tubi exhaust, sounds great and it is pretty fast. I like the looks quite a bit but that is personal taste. Interior is well done, but fit and finish is average at best. I understand buying a car like this will have some flaws and so far the car has been in twice for issues. I like this ride because you don't see many of them on the roads, like Mercedes SL 500's and Jaguar XK8, and Porsche 911's. This car is understated compared to pricier exotics.
