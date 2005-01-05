Used 2005 Maserati Spyder
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
After several months I love this car. Do not let others talk you out of this great ride. Ride is very nice, performance is better than average, get the tube exhaust. I am going to replace the audio system as this is the only thing that is NOT GOOD.
The Maserati Spyder is terrific to drive, it feels like it has unlimited torque. You can floor it at any speed and are nailed to your seat. It is a beautiful, comfortable, elegant car. I wish the exhaust was louder though.
We just purchased a 2005 spyder with 9,500 miles. Half the price of new and all the fun. So far LOVE IT! Fun to drive and the quality is better than I had expected. As a corvette owner this is a blast to drive and very unique. The overall quality is very good. Not many around and a real head turner. The auto makes it easy to drive for those who just want to cruz.
I bought my Maserati Spyder on the Internet. I have driven many different, high-end sports cars and my Spyder is the most fun to drive because of the Formual One transmission. The car can be driven in automaic mode or you can shift manually with the paddles on the steering column. The top goes up or down in about 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and it is really a head turner on the road. I had the Tubi Eghaust put on mine and it souds awesome! I love it!
Features & Specs
|GT 2dr Convertible
4.2L 8cyl 6M
|MPG
|10 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|385 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Cambiocorsa 2dr Convertible
4.2L 8cyl 6AM
|MPG
|11 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|385 hp @ 7000 rpm
Is the Maserati Spyder a good car?
Is the Maserati Spyder reliable?
Is the 2005 Maserati Spyder a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Maserati Spyder?
The least-expensive 2005 Maserati Spyder is the 2005 Maserati Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $87,252.
Other versions include:
- GT 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $87,252
- Cambiocorsa 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $91,415
What are the different models of Maserati Spyder?
The Used 2005 Maserati Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Cambiocorsa 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6AM).
What do people think of the 2005 Maserati Spyder?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Maserati Spyder and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Spyder 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Spyder.
