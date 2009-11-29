Used 2005 Maserati Spyder for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Spyder Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Maserati Spyder GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Maserati Spyder GT

    11,385 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,900

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Spyder

Overall Consumer Rating
4.77 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (29%)
My 2005
mbutter104,11/29/2009
After several months I love this car. Do not let others talk you out of this great ride. Ride is very nice, performance is better than average, get the tube exhaust. I am going to replace the audio system as this is the only thing that is NOT GOOD.
