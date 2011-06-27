2005 Maserati Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$12,057 - $22,665
Edmunds' Expert Review
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
2005 Highlights
A new clutch and revised software make the Cambiocorsa transmission a bit smoother.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Maserati Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mbutter104,11/29/2009
After several months I love this car. Do not let others talk you out of this great ride. Ride is very nice, performance is better than average, get the tube exhaust. I am going to replace the audio system as this is the only thing that is NOT GOOD.
maserati owner,02/08/2005
The Maserati Spyder is terrific to drive, it feels like it has unlimited torque. You can floor it at any speed and are nailed to your seat. It is a beautiful, comfortable, elegant car. I wish the exhaust was louder though.
mbutter104,05/24/2009
We just purchased a 2005 spyder with 9,500 miles. Half the price of new and all the fun. So far LOVE IT! Fun to drive and the quality is better than I had expected. As a corvette owner this is a blast to drive and very unique. The overall quality is very good. Not many around and a real head turner. The auto makes it easy to drive for those who just want to cruz.
Cynthia Edelman,05/01/2005
I bought my Maserati Spyder on the Internet. I have driven many different, high-end sports cars and my Spyder is the most fun to drive because of the Formual One transmission. The car can be driven in automaic mode or you can shift manually with the paddles on the steering column. The top goes up or down in about 30 seconds with the touch of a button, and it is really a head turner on the road. I had the Tubi Eghaust put on mine and it souds awesome! I love it!
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
385 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
385 hp @ 7000 rpm
