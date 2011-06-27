Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Impressive Performance and Quality

Ken, 11/29/2017
S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I'm impressed with the performance, solid build, overall design and impressive interior. Have now owned the car for over 2 years and my initial views remain the same, its a great automobile and has been extremely reliable. My only concern is the limited number of Maserati dealerships near me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Maserati Quattroporte

DIDI, 12/04/2019
S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Incredible sound and design in this Ferrari powered monster

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles