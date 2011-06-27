Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Ken , 11/29/2017 S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I'm impressed with the performance, solid build, overall design and impressive interior. Have now owned the car for over 2 years and my initial views remain the same, its a great automobile and has been extremely reliable. My only concern is the limited number of Maserati dealerships near me.