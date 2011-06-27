  1. Home
Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141313
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/404.6 mi.261.8/380.8 mi.261.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG141313
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7000 rpm400 hp @ 7000 rpm400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesnono
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
leather and wood trim on dashyesyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Four zone climate controlnoyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
carbon and leather trim on doorsnonoyes
carbon and leather trim on dashnonoyes
carbon and leather trim on center consolenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
massagingnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.4343 lbs.4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.120.6 in.120.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Blanco Eldorado
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero, leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Avorio, leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
18 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesnono
285/40R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
285/35R Z tiresnoyesno
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
285/30R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$112,250
Starting MSRP
$120,600
Starting MSRP
$119,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
