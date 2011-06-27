Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe Consumer Reviews
BEWARE!
This is a gorgeous, fast, comfortable ride that definitely turns heads. Unfortunately, it's full of quirks, and electrical problems. My car has been back to dealership eight times in as many months. Navigation, proximity sensors, alarm system, seat heater have all failed or not worked properly. Dealer has been responsive, but the car may disappoint for this reason.
Loving my car
I love my Gran Turismo. I haven't even driven my Rangerover since I bought it. I have put 20,000 miles on it in 17 months. I love everything EXCEPT that the 20 rims leave so little rubber that I get blow outs often. I purchased the insurance, but that doesn't get you where you are going. After my third blow out late at night in a not so wonderful location I purchased the inflatable spare kit from the dealer. It takes up about 1/t the trunk and cost over $2000. So my advice is no larger rims - otherwise the car is a complete and wonderful driving experience!
What a Machine!
I love this new GranTurismo. For me, it's got just the right blend of head turning looks and performance. I have had BMW M5, 645ci, and Porsche 911 -- while all fine automobiles, they lacked the "total package" I was looking for. I was looking real grand touring auto, something for trips to the Lake, Chicago and Kentucky. This new GranTurismo fills the bill for me. The only drawback I can find so far is the seats tend to get really hot when parked in the sun and take a while to cool off (Bourdeaux). Ventilated seats would be a great option.
Prop shaft defect
Stunning looking vehicle and quite rare to have 4 usable seats in this style of car. Gear box is excellent in manual sport mode, brakes only average, perhaps a little under powered, but no doubt S model will resolve these issues. It really is a joy to drive long and short distances. Engine has an enjoyable sound and in most areas it does what it was designed to do, and really quite well. However I have experienced unacceptable problems with the prop shaft. The vehicle is presently having its fifth shaft fitted. The rear tires are also wearing unevenly and at an unacceptable rate. Maserati has not been able so far to identify the cause or solution to the problem.
Everyday Driver
A bargain considering Pininfarina styling and Ferrari based technology with a 4yr/50,000 mile warranty. The 2+2 seating is larger than the BMW 6 series and the hand assembled interior is awesome. Of course, the engine sound is intoxicating and everyday driving is a pleasure. I enjoy this car more than my 911 and Lamborghini Gallardo.
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
Related Used 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner