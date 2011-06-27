Used 2006 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews
06 Maserati Cambio Coupe
arnold feldman, 04/25/2009
Only problem is that in the Northeast, low profile tires with original rims are a disaster: have blown 3 tires and two rims 9 (at 30 mph)!
