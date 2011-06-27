  1. Home
Used 2006 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

06 Maserati Cambio Coupe

arnold feldman, 04/25/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Only problem is that in the Northeast, low profile tires with original rims are a disaster: have blown 3 tires and two rims 9 (at 30 mph)!

