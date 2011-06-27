Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews
Old school American luxury
These Town Cars are fantastic! Smoothest ride on the road, quality interior, torquey v8 power. Fuel economy is generally about 17 in the city, but 25 on the highway. I have seen it go as high as 27 at a steady 60 MPH. One of the safest cars on the road, because these cars are tanks. The car drives like a car from the 1960s, and has a robust, quality feel that is lacking from American cars today. Reliability is stellar, only replaced ball joints at 121K and done regular oil changes and tire replacements. They truly don't make them like this anymore!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
best car ive ever owned.
I really love this car its great and it rides great and I turn heads all the time in my Lincoln town car and everyone compliments me on the way it looks its a very classy car and u get the quality that u expect for the price I will never buy anything else after owning this town car I fell in love with it. Anyone looking for a great car here it is the Lincoln town car executive.
LAND YACHT
I simply love my Land yacht as my spouse calls it-i have owned chrysler 300'd- mercedes-olds-pontiac-ford Land Rover etc. but this is the best car so far-I had local Lincoln dealer review any needed repairs and manual rec's- drives like a dream- excellent condition-I look forward driving it everyday. my granddaughter falls asleep quickly- one granddaughter mentions for old person car-18 ft. 4000lbs-car is loaded
Good car for the money
After reading all the other testimonials about the town car, it amazes me the amount of people that compare the town car to the Lexus LS430. Of course the Lexus is a wonderful car, it's $30,000 more! It better be. The town car is wonderful for the money. The quality is more than adequate, nothing compares in the way of interior room and comfort. And no, it's not a rocket off the line, but it's not supposed to be. Quite honestly, I don't believe the suspension could handle it, but then again, you wouldn't have the ride. You want handling, buy a corvette, stupid.
Stylish yet comfortable
I love this car. I have had it for 7 years. I have never had any trouble with the workmanship inside our out.
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner