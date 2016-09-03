Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . Want a car with low miles? This Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 133,976. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE 's 4.6L 8 cyl engine is anything but humble. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Gainesville!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM82W03Y628892

Stock: 11931

Certified Pre-Owned: No

