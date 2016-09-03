Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 166,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,649
- 179,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 142,000 miles
$2,250
- 141,903 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,644$870 Below Market
- 49,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$614 Below Market
- 71,682 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,493$850 Below Market
- 160,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$454 Below Market
- 105,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 138,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 133,976 miles
$3,599
- 164,772 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,868
- 120,000 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,500
- 81,554 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,990
- 79,174 miles
$10,127
- 181,756 miles
$6,990
- 215,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 146,902 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,154
- 75,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,171
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Old school,03/09/2016
Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
These Town Cars are fantastic! Smoothest ride on the road, quality interior, torquey v8 power. Fuel economy is generally about 17 in the city, but 25 on the highway. I have seen it go as high as 27 at a steady 60 MPH. One of the safest cars on the road, because these cars are tanks. The car drives like a car from the 1960s, and has a robust, quality feel that is lacking from American cars today. Reliability is stellar, only replaced ball joints at 121K and done regular oil changes and tire replacements. They truly don't make them like this anymore!
