Consumer Rating
(20)
2002 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, long-wheelbase model available, decent handling when equipped with Touring Sedan option.
  • Lack of prestige due to substantial fleet sales, average interior materials quality, awkward-to-use trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A Lincoln Town Car at Lincoln Town Car prices. Buy a Grand Marquis with all the trimmings.

Vehicle overview

It's a special moment in your life when you realize that the car you are driving can also be ordered as a hearse. Or as a limo. You just can't say that about too many cars these days. But it's true for the Lincoln Town Car, the last of the big rear-drive American luxury sedans.

At over 215 inches in length, its primary mission is to transport multiple passengers to their destination silently and comfortably. For the general consumer, the Town Car is offered in Executive, Signature and Cartier trim. Extended-wheelbase models of the Executive and Cartier are also offered. These extra-long vehicles (labeled Executive L and Cartier L) give rear passengers an additional 6 inches of legroom.

Items such as leather seating surfaces, automatic climate control, antilock brakes, traction control, front and side airbags and memory seating are standard for all models. Adjustable accelerator and brake pedals should help shorter drivers maintain a proper distance from the steering wheel. All Town Cars also receive complimentary maintenance. This program covers all routine maintenance -- from oil changes to wipers to shocks -- for the first three years or 36,000 miles.

Stepping up from the Executive to the Signature model adds a few perks such as a powerful Alpine stereo system and steering wheel-mounted controls for the stereo and climate-control systems. The top-line Cartier gilds the lily with higher-grade leather, heated seats, chrome wheels and, of course, a Cartier clock.

One complaint we had with earlier Town Cars was the lack of horsepower. Lincoln attempted to address this concern last year. The Executive and Signature models make 220 horsepower while the Cartier gets slightly more at 235. All models have a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

Town Cars work best for highway and urban cruising. The suspension is rather soft, so it's best to order the Signature Touring Sedan option if you think you want a more sporting character. This package adds special trim, the 235-horsepower engine, revised suspension tuning and a shorter axle ratio for better acceleration.

For a large domestic rear-drive luxury car, the Town Car has no peer. But compared to other vehicles like the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 430 and Mercedes S-Class, the Town Car's mediocre level of refinement and materials quality quickly stand out. Of course, all of those vehicles cost considerably more. And they can't be ordered direct from the factory as a limo. Advantage: Lincoln.

2002 Highlights

A new Vehicle Communication System (VCS) is optional. VCS includes a portable hands-free, voice-activated Motorola Timeport analog-digital phone; SOS safety and security services; access to news, stock quotes and weather; and route guidance assistance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lincoln Town Car.

5(75%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old school American luxury
Old school,03/09/2016
Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
These Town Cars are fantastic! Smoothest ride on the road, quality interior, torquey v8 power. Fuel economy is generally about 17 in the city, but 25 on the highway. I have seen it go as high as 27 at a steady 60 MPH. One of the safest cars on the road, because these cars are tanks. The car drives like a car from the 1960s, and has a robust, quality feel that is lacking from American cars today. Reliability is stellar, only replaced ball joints at 121K and done regular oil changes and tire replacements. They truly don't make them like this anymore!
best car ive ever owned.
mlawler,08/22/2009
I really love this car its great and it rides great and I turn heads all the time in my Lincoln town car and everyone compliments me on the way it looks its a very classy car and u get the quality that u expect for the price I will never buy anything else after owning this town car I fell in love with it. Anyone looking for a great car here it is the Lincoln town car executive.
LAND YACHT
LAND YACHT,09/28/2009
I simply love my Land yacht as my spouse calls it-i have owned chrysler 300'd- mercedes-olds-pontiac-ford Land Rover etc. but this is the best car so far-I had local Lincoln dealer review any needed repairs and manual rec's- drives like a dream- excellent condition-I look forward driving it everyday. my granddaughter falls asleep quickly- one granddaughter mentions for old person car-18 ft. 4000lbs-car is loaded
Good car for the money
Lincoln,04/19/2010
After reading all the other testimonials about the town car, it amazes me the amount of people that compare the town car to the Lexus LS430. Of course the Lexus is a wonderful car, it's $30,000 more! It better be. The town car is wonderful for the money. The quality is more than adequate, nothing compares in the way of interior room and comfort. And no, it's not a rocket off the line, but it's not supposed to be. Quite honestly, I don't believe the suspension could handle it, but then again, you wouldn't have the ride. You want handling, buy a corvette, stupid.
See all 20 reviews of the 2002 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2002 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
