Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Town Car
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm265 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm200 hp @ 4500 rpm200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.42.2 ft.42.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.3 in.215.3 in.215.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.3860 lbs.3860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.117.7 in.117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
