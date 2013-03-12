Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Town Car Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    95,347 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    93,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    30,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    76,713 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    185,400 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    96,525 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Taxi

    $16,995

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    185,897 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,520

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    161,347 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    132,514 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    999,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    137,024 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,640

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    82,282 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,499

    Details
  • 1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    110,783 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    141,032 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    203,770 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    154,762 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    141,903 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,644

    $870 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Overall Consumer Rating
4.630 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
1998 Lincoln Town Car
presidentme,12/03/2013
I purchased the car almost 9 months ago with 102k miles. It did need some work, an intake manifold, 2 coils, and a serpentine belt, but honestly I guess thats what to expect when you purchase an older high end car. All cars break as they age, its that fine vehicles, lincoln, mercedes etc, require more costly parts. All that work cost me $1,500 which I guess isn't horrible. I had to replace one of my front headlamps because it became yellowed and fogged over, got a new one on ebay for $90! VERY easy to replace! pretty sweet deal! My ac compressor just went only $200. I really love my car, its sleak, powerful, beyond comfortable, and I get to say I have a lincoln! i'd buy another Lincoln!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Town Car
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Town Car info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings