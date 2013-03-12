Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 95,347 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 93,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 30,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 76,713 miles
- 185,400 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,950
- 96,525 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Taxi
$16,995
- 185,897 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,520
- 161,347 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 132,514 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 999,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
- 137,024 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,640
- 82,282 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,499
- 110,783 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
- 47,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 141,032 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
- 203,770 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
- 154,762 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
- 141,903 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,644$870 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.630 Reviews
Report abuse
presidentme,12/03/2013
I purchased the car almost 9 months ago with 102k miles. It did need some work, an intake manifold, 2 coils, and a serpentine belt, but honestly I guess thats what to expect when you purchase an older high end car. All cars break as they age, its that fine vehicles, lincoln, mercedes etc, require more costly parts. All that work cost me $1,500 which I guess isn't horrible. I had to replace one of my front headlamps because it became yellowed and fogged over, got a new one on ebay for $90! VERY easy to replace! pretty sweet deal! My ac compressor just went only $200. I really love my car, its sleak, powerful, beyond comfortable, and I get to say I have a lincoln! i'd buy another Lincoln!
Related Lincoln Town Car info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S40 2010
- Used BMW Z4 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2011
- Used BMW M6 2013
- Used Scion iQ 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2011
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2015
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2015
- Used Nissan Quest 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2012
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Aviator Harrisburg PA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Lincoln Mark LT Cincinnati OH
- Used Lincoln Corsair Akron OH
- Used Lincoln MKS Melbourne FL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Lafayette LA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Fayetteville AR
- Used Lincoln Aviator Irving TX
- Used Lincoln Corsair Mountain View CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Katy TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2013 Clearwater FL
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2012 Orlando FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015 Edison NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021