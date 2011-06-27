Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Exceeded expectations until the repairs John Boyer , 09/22/2016 Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I have owned seven Expeditions and had wonderful experience with all of them. Very capable but unreliable. I test drove a 2016 Expedition and then a Lincoln Navigator. Navigator was superior fit, finish, ride and very quiet in comparison. I own a Lexus LS 460 sedan which is top of line Lexus. My Navigator is actually quieter than the Lexus. I was astounded. Other large SUVs such as Tahoe, Escalade, QX 80 did not have the capacity or the ride that I wanted. Also I had read about reliability issues on other vehicles. I have been driving large SUVs for 19 years and found this car is just easy to drive. So, I bought the 2wd Navigator Reserve. I could not be more afraid of a vehicle. Huge regrets. Since I last posted this review I had a total engine failure due to EGR valve. It was an item subject to a service bulletin. Lincoln should fix all of them before a breakdown. I was put in a dangerous position when it failed. Other than that, vehicle is still a wonder. I am now at about 19000 miles. After 43000 miles had issue of a slight squeak with steering colum cowel which was fixed under warranty. At just 51000 miles and out of warranty the throttle body failed again. It cost $850 to fix it. I am now on my third throttle body. I was told by dealer that the problem is the electronics in the throttle body that failed. Vehicle is dangerously unreliable at this point. Ford and Lincoln have no service bulletin on this but they probably should. As long as I have owned vehicles I have never heard of even one failing and I have two failures. Be wary. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don’t be Shocked Chris Eickhorst , 10/13/2017 Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2016 certified Navigator as we are now retired and planned on making many road trips. We now have 57,000 miles on it with nearly 30,000 of those miles being highway driven. We loaded the SUV down and took a trip from Florida to Yellowstone to California. We were impressed with the fuel economy for such a heavy SUV, averaging around 18-19 highway MPG. Very comfortable ride, superior performance and handling. We were disappointed in oral commands to the navigation and so when choosing a new destination you have to be at a stop. 2017 model has a very much improved command center. Recently we were told we needed new shocks ($1700.00 from the dealership) new brakes and now new calipers. We are 7,000 out of warranty so now on our own for over $2500 in repairs on this SUV. We called Lincoln Support and too bad so sad nothing they can do. Really? Not even discounted parts? Very disappointed in their ability to help out. The shocks were probably bad within the warranty period but it was never mentioned to me even though the dealership completed their multi point inspection. Dealership parts department was not at all surprised at our order of new shocks apparently they’ve sold a lot of them. Our mechanic was shocked at the amount of repairs needed on such a new vehicle as were we. Heck, the bolts weren’t even rusted on the parts removed! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best value for a luxury SUV. Shannon , 01/16/2019 Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful You get lots of creature comforts with the 2016 Lincoln Navigator. I've only owned mine for 6 months and have put on about 7K miles. I really like the vehicle It's comfortable to drive and has a great turning radius for such a big vehicle. I've had absolutely no issues with it so far. The only complaint I have it around it's handling on rough roads - it throws everyone in the car around quite a bit and makes it uncomfortable. Other than that I love it. UPDATE: I've owned the Navigator for almost a year now and have put over 20K miles on it. Everything I before is still holding true. Good value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just get in & drive William Tyndal , 06/04/2016 Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 15 people found this review helpful I've owned 6 new Navigators since 1997 and they all have been great... Only one repair issue in all six. The 2016 has the new turbo 6 cylinder which is plenty powerful! All in all great value for a big SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse