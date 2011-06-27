Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,472
|$19,688
|$22,561
|Clean
|$15,780
|$18,868
|$21,621
|Average
|$14,396
|$17,228
|$19,742
|Rough
|$13,012
|$15,589
|$17,863
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,150
|$16,851
|$19,262
|Clean
|$13,556
|$16,149
|$18,460
|Average
|$12,367
|$14,746
|$16,855
|Rough
|$11,178
|$13,342
|$15,251
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,166
|$17,197
|$19,903
|Clean
|$13,570
|$16,481
|$19,074
|Average
|$12,380
|$15,049
|$17,416
|Rough
|$11,190
|$13,616
|$15,759
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,758
|$15,435
|$17,823
|Clean
|$12,222
|$14,792
|$17,081
|Average
|$11,150
|$13,506
|$15,596
|Rough
|$10,078
|$12,221
|$14,112
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,134
|$18,201
|$20,939
|Clean
|$14,498
|$17,443
|$20,067
|Average
|$13,227
|$15,927
|$18,323
|Rough
|$11,955
|$14,411
|$16,579
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,865
|$21,289
|$24,348
|Clean
|$17,115
|$20,403
|$23,334
|Average
|$15,614
|$18,630
|$21,306
|Rough
|$14,113
|$16,857
|$19,278